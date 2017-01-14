Following the demise of Carrie Fisher, fans were wondering if her popular character, General Leia Organa, would return in future Star Wars movies in digital form. Disney/ Lucasfilm has released an official statement clarifying the rumours.

Fisher made a successful comeback in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and her character has significant roles in the upcoming Star Wars Episodes VIII and IX. The statement read, "We don't normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumour circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.

The statement further said, "Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars."

Carrie Fisher passed away on 27 December, 2016, at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Fisher will be seen in Star Wars Episode VIII as Lucas Film has confirmed that Fisher had "absolutely wrapped" filming scenes for the next film before her death.

Star Wars creator George Lucas also paid a tribute to late actress via a statement. It reads, "Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess – feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie's family, friends and fans."