Amid the resurgence of many old shows on TV, like Roseanne and Will & Grace, several reports have claimed that NBC is joining the reboot wagon and planning to bring back its hit series, The Office.

Now, we have some more details about a possible revival from one of the integral cast members, John Krasinski. The actor-director, who played the adorable Jim Halpert on the show, was on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about what he knew about the reported revival.

Krasinski told Ellen, "I did hear that. On the internet. Guess who didn't get a call? Me. What does that say? NBC's like, 'You know who we didn't like? Jim.'"

"They wouldn't do it without you," the host answered.

The 38-year-old actor, however, admitted that he is ready to "suit up" and get the original Dunder Mifflin squad back together. He told DeGeneres, "Well, it looks like they are. I haven't gotten a call yet. I was just looking for a phone. Imagine if they were like, 'Will you?' And I'm like, 'Let's suit up.'"

"Oh my god, are you kidding? I'd love to get that gang back together," the Jack Ryan actor told her. The beloved workplace comedy ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013 and depicted the everyday lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. It originally featured Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and B J Novak as the main cast.

Previously, Jenna Fischer, who played Krasinski's on-screen wife, Pam Beesly, too spoke about the rumoured reboot, while promoting her upcoming ABC comedy at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour back in January.

She said, "I don't know anything about The Office revival. I know as much as anyone else," she said. "I think that's for networks to figure out if I were to be asked, but I haven't been approached about it. But I love Pam!"

Fischer, however, admitted that she would be honoured to return to The Office. She said at the panel, "I think the idea of an Office revival is — I think it's a great idea. I would be honored to come back in any way that I'm able to. I loved playing that character, and as long as Greg Daniels is the person in charge and the visionary behind it, then I would absolutely be up for it."

"We just have to get Mindy [Kaling] to write some episodes, B J Novak, Gene Stupnitsky, Lee Eisenberg, Mike Schur. That show was so great because of the talent involved in the show, behind the scenes, not just on the screen," she further added.