Bill Cosby was able to breathe a sigh of relief after his highly-publicised trial on charges of sexual assault ended in a mistrial last week. But the comedian is not content with simply skipping jail time and is now planning to turn the whole ordeal into a learning experience for others.

According to his spokespeople, Cosby is planning to hold town hall-style meetings at which he will advise young people on how to avoid accusations of sexual assault.

"Mr Cosby wants to get back to work," Andrew Wyatt said. "Because this is bigger than Bill Cosby. This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today. And they need to know what they're facing when they're hanging out and partying, when they're doing certain things they shouldn't be doing.

"And it also affects married men," he laughingly added during an appearance on Good Morning Alabama on 21 June.

Ebonee Benson, another of Cosby's representatives, pointed out that people need to be educated about the possible repercussions of even "a brush against a shoulder".

"Laws are changing. The statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault is being extended," he pointed out. "Anything, at this point, can be considered sexual assault, and it's a very good thing to be educated about the law."

According to CNN, the public appearances could start as early as next month and were inspired by calls from churches and civic organisations with requests for the 79-year-old to speak about his experience.

While the idea is still on the drawing board, Cosby's publicist said they were looking at doing a five-city tour, which would include Chicago, Detroit and Philadelphia.

On 17 June, the Montgomery County Courthouse judge had to call for a mistrial in the case against The Bill Cosby Show actor after the jury were unable to come to a unanimous decision. The celebrity was facing claims that he had drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand in January 2004.

Constand's accusations were from testimonies from close to 60 women who claim Cosby sexually assaulted them. Prosecutors now have four months to decide if they want to call for a retrial, with a new set of jurors.