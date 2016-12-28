The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live was aired on 27 December from the Allstate Arena in Chicago ahead of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event (PPV) next month. The event saw three title fights, including a triple threat match for the WWE Championship.

John Cena made his return at the event and asked fans as to who they thought would still be WWE champion at the end of the year. Cena talked about Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin and AJ Styles, and just about everyone agreed The Phenomenal One would still be the champion.

Cena then revealed that he would fight the winner of the triple threat match between Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin and AJ Styles for the WWE championship at Royal Rumble

Check out the SmackDown results for 27 December:

AJ Styles (champion) vs Baron Corbin vs Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship)

AJ Styles won with a lateral press on Dolph Ziggler and retained his title.

American Alpha vs Heath Slater and Rhyno vs Usos vs (champion) Wyatt Family (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

American Alpha was crowned the new WWE SmackDown tag team champions as they defeated former champion Wyatt Family, and Heath Slater and Rhyno. American Alpha carried out the Grand Amplitude on Randy Orton for the victory.

Alexa Bliss (champion) vs Becky Lynch (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

Alexa Bliss retained the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship with a DDT on Becky Lynch.