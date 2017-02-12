WWE has teased John Cena's opponent for WrestleMania 33, which will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 2 April 2017.

Catch all the latest WWE news here

In a new video shared on Youtube, the wrestling entertainment company while discussing five fights that need a redo, pointed at a "marquee rematch" between 16-time world champion Cena and The Miz.

"In 2009, Miz tried to use John Cena as a stepping stone to the top. He claimed to have seven wins via forfeit over the champ," the voice-over said in the video.

"Cena ultimately made The Miz tap out at The Bash, but the main event of WrestleMania 27, when the stakes were the highest, Miz stood tall. Although Cena eventually defeated the Awesome One, that WrestleMania loss still has to bother him a little bit. Since then, Miz has gone Hollywood, becoming better and louder than ever. Don't overlook what the A-Lister could do in a marquee rematch," it continued.

The teaser comes as latest rumours suggest that Cena and The Miz could face each other in a mixed tag team match with their real life partners Nikki Bella and Maryse respectively.

As of now, the WWE has not confirmed the fight between Cena and The Miz.

Meanwhile, Cena has revealed what his plans are about retiring from active wrestling as he will be on another hiatus from wrestling – post WrestleMania 2017 to pursue his acting career in Hollywood.

"I am far from retiring, I feel like I am at my physical best. I don't think it's any secret to anybody that this is what I love to do the most and I am far from over. [I am so proud that] I am still able to do this after 16 championships and I always say that my greatest match is my next one," Cena told Sky Sports.

"A lot of folks in the WWE say that maybe I am past my prime and have lost a step and that creates a giant chip on [my] shoulder. I want to showcase to everyone watching that I am still at my best," he added.