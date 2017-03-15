WWE's original plans for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 were different, which the Beast Incarnate reportedly walked away from. According to Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Lesnar was supposed to fight Shane McMahon at the wrestling entertainment company's biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show but he decided he "certainly didn't want to do" that fight.

The fight with McMahon was reportedly set in motion after Lesnar's SummerSlam match with Randy Orton. In that fight, The Viper was left bleeding in the ring. McMahon rushed to calm Lesnar down but was F5'd.

Lesnar is set to fight Goldberg at the upcoming PPV event. This fight is happening after Goldberg made his WWE return after a 12-year hiatus in 2016.

Goldberg and Lesnar fought at the 2016 Survivor Series, where the former carried out two consecutive spears and a jackhammer to win the fight under 90 seconds. At the time, the match was rumoured to be a one-off fight for Goldberg. But, in the following weeks multiple reports claimed that Goldberg will be making numerous WWE appearances leading into WrestleMania 33, which takes places at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 2 April.

The reports turned out to be accurate as Goldberg did make numerous appearances on Monday Night Raw and then went on to fight in the Royal Rumble pay-per-view show in January. At the PPV event, Goldberg once again humiliated the Beast Incarnate as the former easily eliminated the latter in the 30-man-over-the-top match.

At the Fastlane 2017 PPV event, Goldberg won the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens, and with two fights done between the two stars, the WWE finally confirmed that Goldberg and Lesnar will fight at WrestleMania 33.