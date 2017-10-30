Adele is back on social media to surprise her fans on Halloween. After staying out of the spotlight for months, following a tour she cut short early due to damaged vocal cords, the British singer returned to Instagram to debut her creepy costume.

The Grammy-winning singer wore a metallic green ankle-length dress with gold embellishments around the collar and sleeves and a vibrant Chinese dragon motif with her hemline and colourful star-patterned boots.

The Hello hitmaker made her flame-haired locks into a messy curl, with a glittering make-up look that highlighted her eyes."Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous," she captioned the Instagram photo, wishing her son Angelo Adkins a belated fifth-birthday.

Appearing as a glamorous clown, the Grammy winner shared another close-up photo of her face, sporting the same hair and makeup while wearing a ruffled yellow top to her 30.3million followers on Instagram. "Also I can't with this hair and makeup," she captioned the second photo.

The latest photos have already garnered more than 1,368,000 likes on Instagram and fans are going gaga over them. Most seem to be delighted about her social media return, others are just calling it, "stunning as usual".

A user commented, "The most beautiful woman of all time," while another wrote, "Nice to see you! It's been just one year since your fabulous show in Miami. #unforgettable #queen."

Praising the 15 times Grammy winner's costume choice a fan wrote, "That dragon around the hemline... Amazing!! Australia loves Chinese dragons!!"

"You're beautiful, my hero and inspiration," another comment read.

Most fans seem confused about her costume, but they love it anyway. "Idk what you are supposed to be but you look fabulous," a user wrote, another said, "Giving me Hocus Pocus vibessss. Happy Halloween beautiful."

Commenting on her look, a fan said, "You look like one of the witches from the movie hocus pocus."

A delighted fan of the singer said, "Omg I just paid my phone bill and went on Instagram to see this beauty post two pictures, oh my Lord, she posted!!"