Reese Witherspoon fans have once again been treated to a visual feast of mother-daughter perfection as the Legally Blonde star shared a recent photo of herself with her eldest daughter, Ava Phillippe, which has taken social media by storm.

The snap, shared by Pop Tingz on X to celebrate their likeness, has garnered thousands of likes and sparked a flurry of comments from fans who simply cannot believe how much the two look alike.

From sweet candid moments to glamorous event photos, plenty of images highlight the undeniable similarities between Reese, 48, and her daughter Ava, 26.

Whether they're dressed in matching outfits or simply smiling side by side, their shared features, especially those bright eyes and familiar smiles, have had fans doing double takes online.

Some remarked that in certain shots it's hard to tell where Reese's features end and Ava's begin, a sentiment that underscores just how powerful those Witherspoon genes can be.

The Mother-Daughter Tandem with Similar Styles

Over the years, Reese and Ava have turned heads with coordinated looks at high-profile events. From chic strapless ensembles to casual coordinated beachwear, the pair have proved that they not only share facial features but also an effortless approach to style.

Photos from appearances together, including ones where they appeared almost mirror images in their blonde locks and fashion choices, have only intensified fan fascination.

Reese Claims She Can't See It

Despite all the comparisons, Reese herself has admitted she doesn't always see the resemblance. On a guest appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna in 2022, co-host Jenna Bush Hager exclaimed that the two looked like twins to which Witherspoon responded that she doesn't really see it as much as everyone else does.

However, that hasn't stopped the internet from deciding they are the spitting image of one another.

Hilarious Fan Reactions Take Over Comments

The post ignited a wave of funny and enthusiastic responses from social media users. One joked that Reese actually cloned herself, while another suggested that the two should star in a Legally Blonde sequel.

The playful banter ranged from calling the pair literal twins to teasing about genetic 'copy paste' moments and the popular online quip of making puns of the Witherspoon name.

A Look Back at Years of Doppelgänger Moments

This isn't the first time the mother-daughter duo has had people doing a double take. Throwback photos from previous years, including candid outings and red carpet-style snaps, have also pointed out just how much Ava mirrors her famous mother's youthful looks.

Even fans have confessed to believing a photo of Ava was Reese herself at first glance, reflecting how deeply etched the resemblance is in the public imagination.

Fans Just Can't Get Enough

From heartfelt admiration to light-hearted jokes, the reaction to the photo collection has shown that fans are thoroughly entertained by this match made in Hollywood genetics. Whether you see them as mother and daughter, sisters, or long-lost twins, there's no denying that Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe have given the internet another unforgettable moment to gush over.