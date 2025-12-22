Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner are beloved members of the industry. As such, the couple is still being mourned by their closest friends. Just recently, a restaurant owner shared details about the couple's final days when they visited Amici in Los Angeles for a final meal with their close friend, Maria Shriver.

A Final Meal With a Friend

While speaking with the Daily Mail, restaurant owner Tancredi DeLuca shared that the Reiners met up with their close friend Maria Shriver. The trio enjoyed a hearty lunch. They reportedly ordered the Sogliola Alla Mugnaia dish, which is a type of sole fish topped with lemon-caper sauce.

The restaurant owner also described the Reiners as very respectful to all the staff. 'They were very good people, always very approachable and so very kind to the entire staff. We are all in complete shock. We are all saddened about what happened. They are very good people, very down to earth, and always treated everyone here very well,' he said.

A Parent's Worst Nightmare

Following Rob and Michele's death, Shriver released a statement saying that she was heartbroken by the news.

'I loved Michele and Rob Reiner. We raised our kids together, from mommy and me on up. We laughed together, we cried together, we played together, we dreamed together,' she wrote. 'We had dinner this past week, and they were in the best place in their lives: loving one another, loving their friends, their family, their country.'

Rob and Michele were reportedly murdered by their son, Nick, who has been battling with drug and alcohol addiction for many years. New reports revealed that Nick was prescribed schizophrenia medication hours before he allegedly slit his parents' throats, a source told the Los Angeles Times.

As of writing, the name of the medication has not been disclosed.

'We Should Have Been Listening to Our Son'

Meanwhile, Rob and Michele have always been very open about their son's struggles. During a previous interview with the Los Angeles Times, Rob acknowledged that not all rehab treatments work for everyone. In fact, the late director revealed that Nick once told him that his treatment program wasn't working for him.

'When Nick would tell us that it wasn't working for him, we wouldn't listen. We were desperate, and because the people had diplomas on their wall, we listened to them when we should have been listening to our son,' Rob said.

A source told People that Nick's addiction got worse, and it became hard to control.

'They could never reach stability with Nick. They tried everything—giving him space, keeping him close—but his struggles are so deep. It's just a parent's worst nightmare,' the source said.

Where is Nick Reiner Now?

As of late, Nick remains in solitary confinement at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. According to reports, Nick remains on suicide watch, and he is also required to wear a blue suicide-prevention smock at all times.

'He is currently struggling with mental health concerns, but he has not attempted self-harm. He remains alone in his cell and communicates very little,' a source said.