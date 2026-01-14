Thirty-five British nationals have been identified on the US Department of Homeland Security's 'Worst of the Worst' database, a public register that now names 20,000 criminal illegal aliens removed from the United States for serious offences. The UK citizens listed are linked to crimes ranging from large-scale drug trafficking and financial fraud to homicide, sexual exploitation of minors and bomb threats.

The disclosures follow a DHS update confirming that 5,000 additional profiles were recently added to the website wow.dhs.gov, which allows the public to search removals by crime, location and country of origin. Officials say the list reflects individuals arrested and deported as part of immigration enforcement operations.

DHS Pushes Transparency Through Public Database

According to DHS, the 'Worst of the Worst' website is designed to provide transparency into the criminal backgrounds of illegal aliens removed from American communities. Criminal histories listed on the site include gang membership, terrorism, homicide, rape, kidnapping, robbery, assault and drug offences.

Officials say the database allows the public to understand the scope of enforcement actions and identify serious offenders removed under immigration laws. The inclusion of 35 UK citizens highlights the international reach of the database and the severity of crimes linked to some foreign nationals removed from the US.

Officials have emphasised that the site is intended as an informational resource rather than a complete accounting of all immigration cases, with further additions expected as removals continue.

The 35 UK Citizens Named And Their Convictions

Among the UK citizens named on the DHS 'Worst of the Worst' list are Andrew Watson, convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of obscene material; Mohamed Bah, convicted of aggravated assault involving a firearm alongside weapons and cocaine offences; and Sean Bourne, convicted of homicide and aggravated assault on a police officer involving a weapon.

The database also includes Harry Stacey, convicted of drug trafficking; Richard Castle, convicted of multiple child sexual offences including enticement of a minor and distribution of sexual exploitation material; Shawn Winston Percival Lee, convicted of homicide; Preston Magiya, convicted of forgery and fraud; Simon Elliott, convicted of assault and robbery; Stephen Thompson, convicted of assault, drink driving, credit card fraud, dangerous drugs and larceny; and James Molloy, convicted of drug trafficking.

Additional cases listed include Jessica Bell Tulloch, convicted of armed residential robbery and forced-entry burglary, and Paul Beaton, whose convictions span drug trafficking, synthetic narcotics possession and smuggling contraband into prison.

Others on the site include UK nationals convicted of identity theft, money laundering, child sexual offences, weapons crimes, fraud, arson, burglary and further drug trafficking offences, as shown in the remaining profiles.

Ongoing Updates Expected

DHS has said the 'Worst of the Worst' database will continue to be updated at regular intervals. Officials describe the list as a snapshot of enforcement actions rather than a comprehensive record of all removals, noting that thousands more cases fall outside the public register.

The department has indicated that future updates may include additional nationalities and offence types as enforcement operations continue, with the website positioned as an evolving transparency tool rather than a static archive.