An investigation has been launched after the body of a man was discovered inside a tanning bed at a Planet Fitness in Indianapolis, three days after he reportedly entered the facility, according to Fox Business.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, where a body had been found in a tanning bed at the Planet Fitness location on Hardegan Street. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 39-year-old Derek E. Sink, who was last seen by his family on Friday, prompting them to report him missing over the weekend, reports WTHR.

Shocking Discovery After Days in Tanning Bed

Reports from WTHR indicate that Sink had entered the gym on Friday and apparently used the tanning bed, where his body was found on Monday morning. A fellow gym member told reporters that a foul smell, particularly near the tanning rooms, had raised concerns among other patrons before police arrived.

"The tanning bed has a door, I believe, but still, why are we not concerned that the tanning bed has been closed for three days, potentially?" said Elizabeth Len, a gym member who was present on Monday morning.

Police have yet to determine the cause of Sink's death, but his family confirmed that he struggled with drug addiction. A needle was reportedly found in the tanning room with him, leading some to speculate that drugs could have played a role. Sink was also wearing an ankle monitor, which, according to his family, allowed investigators to confirm that he had not left the gym since entering.

Family Calls for Greater Safety Measures

Sink's family expressed their sorrow and frustration, describing him as a "loving person" who had faced personal struggles. His relatives told WTHR that they hope the tragic incident will lead to stricter safety protocols at Planet Fitness locations, including a daily checklist for staff and more thorough cleaning measures. They argued that such policies could prevent similar incidents in the future.

"We're devastated," said a family spokesperson, "but we want to make sure no one else experiences something like this. Better checks and cleaning routines are critical."

Planet Fitness Responds

In response to the incident, Planet Fitness issued a statement offering condolences to Sink's family. McCall Gosselin, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, said, "We were deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members, and the franchise owner is working with the local authorities in their investigation. At Planet Fitness, we have robust operational brand protocols in place, as the safety and well-being of our members is our top priority. We are working closely with our local franchisee to ensure they are upholding those brand protocols."

Similar Incident Raises Concerns Over Workplace Oversight

This incident echoes another tragic case from August, where 60-year-old Denise Prudhomme, a Wells Fargo employee, was found deceased at her desk in the company's Tempe, Arizona office. She had been there for four days, and her body was only discovered due to a foul odour. This case, like Sink's, sparked discussions on the importance of workplace protocols and the risks posed by insufficient monitoring and oversight, according to IBTimes.

In the case of Prudhomme, reports from Arizona police revealed that colleagues had not noticed her absence for several days. Similarly, questions are being raised about why Sink's presence in the tanning bed went unnoticed for so long, suggesting that more vigilant checks could prevent such tragedies in both gyms and workplaces.

IMPD and Health Officials Remain Cautious

IMPD confirmed that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Sink's death but have not released further details. The Marion County Health Department and the Better Business Bureau are aware of the investigation but stated they would not be conducting separate inquiries at this time.