A Wells Fargo employee was found dead at her desk on Tuesday morning, four days after she had last been seen at work, according to Arizona police officials.

Denise Prudhomme, a 60-year-old employee of Wells Fargo in Arizona, was tragically found dead at her desk.

Prudhomme was discovered slumped over at her desk in the Tempe corporate office of Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 20. Tempe Police Department reports indicate that she arrived for work at 7 a.m. but never left for the day.

Security personnel discovered Prudhomme unresponsive at her desk on the third floor of the bank's corporate office and called the police. Tragically, it was discovered that she had passed away four days earlier. No one had noticed her absence during that time.

This tragic incident has underscored the alarming lack of care many employers show towards their employees. "To hear she's been sitting at the desk like that would make me feel sick. And nobody did anything. That's how she spent her last moments," a Wells Fargo employee told K12 News, an NBC affiliate.

An anonymous employee who spoke with 12News reported that a coworker discovered Prudhomme while walking through the building. The employee mentioned that others had noticed a foul smell but initially dismissed it as a plumbing issue.

Although many Wells Fargo employees work remotely, the building maintains 24/7 security. An anonymous employee expressed that someone should have discovered Prudhomme sooner, stating, "That's the scary part. That's the uneasy part. It's negligence in some part."

A dedicated and hardworking employee, Prudhomme spent her final hours at work. The shocking revelation that her death went unnoticed for days highlights a significant lack of accountability and awareness among the company's executives.

Despite frequently urging employees to be dedicated and passionate about their work, corporate leaders often seem indifferent to their employees' well-being, prioritising financial performance over human welfare.

A recent incident underscored this disconnect: A company's CEO announced a colleague's death in a LinkedIn post, immediately followed by a call for applications to fill the vacant position. In a similar incident demonstrating a lack of empathy for its employees, Klarna recently laid off 700 employees, claiming its AI bot can do their jobs efficiently.

The buy now, pay later company claimed an AI chatbot could perform the same tasks more efficiently. This decision highlighted a disturbing trend of prioritising technology over human well-being. Notably, these companies employ real people, individuals with families, friends, and lives outside the workplace.

The tragic case of Prudhomme underscores the importance of human compassion and care in the workplace. And who knows, had someone noticed her sooner, medical intervention might have been possible.

While authorities have not disclosed the specific cause of Prudhomme's death, a Wells Fargo employee interviewed by K12News expressed frustration with the bank's lack of transparency regarding the incident. "I'm just wondering why they didn't formally address employees about it?" they questioned.

This isn't the first time Wells Fargo has faced allegations of indifference of its employees. In 2016, the bank faced significant backlash when it was revealed that it had pressured employees to create millions of unauthorised accounts, leading to the termination of over 5,000 workers.

This incident, which CNN widely reported, revealed a pattern of unethical practices within the company. "They don't care about us. All they care about is money in their pocket," Jane, a collections worker struggling with depression and anxiety due to the company's high-stress environment, told CNN. "Wells says they are there for us. I have not seen it."

Employees reported being denied bathroom breaks, which both former and current workers attributed to stomach-related health problems. Several Wells Fargo employees who spoke with CNN revealed that they were terminated for reporting unethical behaviour through the company's confidential hotline.

"If and when we do speak up, it's disregarded," said Barbara, a Wells Fargo auto loan employee. "They will twist what you say to make it seem like you're crazy."