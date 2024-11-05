Quincy Jones, the legendary record producer and 28-time Grammy winner, passed away at the age of 91 on November 3, 2024, at his Bel Air home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family. His illustrious career spanned over six decades, during which he collaborated with iconic artists such as Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, and Ray Charles.

Health Struggles and Resilience

While his cause of death hasn't been disclosed, it's been reported that throughout his life, Jones faced significant health challenges. In 1974, he suffered two back-to-back brain aneurysms, leading to multiple surgeries and a strict warning from doctors to stop playing the trumpet to prevent further complications. As shared by TODAY, Jones described the aneurysm experience as feeling like "a shotgun was fired inside of my head." Defying the odds, he survived and continued his impactful work, producing some of the greatest music of the 20th century.

In 2015, Jones experienced another health scare, slipping into a diabetic coma due to Type 2 diabetes. This episode led him to make drastic lifestyle changes, including quitting alcohol and adopting a healthier diet. His recovery was a testament to his resilience and commitment to health. According to the BBC, Jones embraced these changes, which allowed him to continue his work with renewed energy.

Financial Legacy and Net Worth

At the time of his death, Quincy Jones had an estimated net worth of $500 million. According to The Independent, his substantial wealth stemmed from a variety of revenue streams:

Music Production : Jones produced Michael Jackson's landmark albums Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad, with Thriller alone selling over 70 million copies worldwide.

: Jones produced Michael Jackson's landmark albums Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad, with Thriller alone selling over 70 million copies worldwide. Film and Television : He composed scores for films like The Italian Job and co-produced The Color Purple. Jones also served as an executive producer for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, launching the career of Will Smith.

: He composed scores for films like The Italian Job and co-produced The Color Purple. Jones also served as an executive producer for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, launching the career of Will Smith. Entrepreneurial Ventures: In partnership with Warner Bros Records, Jones founded the music label Qwest Records in 1980. Ten years later, he established Quincy Jones Entertainment with Time Warner, which ventured into a wide range of programming and publishing endeavors. Through his broadcast company, Qwest Broadcasting, Jones acquired TV stations in Atlanta and New Orleans for $167 million, making it the largest minority-owned broadcasting company in the U.S. at the time.

Family and Inheritance

Jones was married three times and had seven children: Jolie Jones Levine with his first wife, Jeri Caldwell; Rachel Jones with dancer Carol Reynolds; Martina Jones and Quincy Jones III with his second wife, Ulla Andersson; Kidada Jones and Rashida Jones with his third wife, Peggy Lipton; and Kenya Jones with actress Nastassja Kinski. As highlighted by MSN, his substantial estate is expected to provide for his children, although specific details of his will have not been released yet. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.