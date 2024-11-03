The tragic deaths of 33-year-old Chianti Means and her two young children after she reportedly leapt from Niagara Falls have ignited a storm of reactions across social media. Means, a New York mother, is said to have thrown her two children, 9-year-old Roman Rossman and 5-month-old Mecca Means, over the edge of the falls before following herself. Her family attributes her actions to postpartum depression, but the public has largely expressed outrage, with many struggling to find sympathy for Means, whose actions claimed the lives of her innocent children.

Means' cousin, Bierra Hamilton, insisted that Means was suffering from severe postpartum depression, not heartbreak or relationship troubles. "Her death wasn't over a man. My cousin was silently fighting depression alone," Hamilton told The New York Post. Describing Means as "full of life and wisdom" in better times, Hamilton shared how her cousin's death shocked those close to her, pleading for awareness around postpartum mental health. "Postpartum depression is very real and needs a cure," Hamilton added, hoping to remind others of the often-hidden struggles of new mothers.

"No Sympathy for Monsters": Public Outrage Erupts Online

Public reaction has been largely unsympathetic, with many horrified by Means' decision to take her children with her. "I'm afraid I don't have any sympathy for a monster who would murder her own children because she's too cowardly to leave this life on her own," one commenter wrote, expressing a sentiment shared by numerous others. Another remarked, "She made the decision to die, but her children didn't."

Others pointed out that postpartum depression, while serious, should not excuse Means' actions. "Plenty of mothers have suffered from postpartum and never once thought of harming their own babies," one social media user observed, criticising the idea that depression justifies such extreme measures. Another commenter stated bluntly, "This was a selfish, evil act, not a tragedy we should sympathise with."

The negative response wasn't limited to public comments, as some also questioned whether Means had other underlying motives. "It doesn't sound like PPD as much as a lover's broken heart," speculated one commenter, challenging the portrayal of Means as solely a mental health victim. Another echoed similar doubts, suggesting, "This sounds more like she wanted to punish someone than it does a mental health crisis."

Family and Friends Share a Different Perspective

While the public's response has been harsh, those close to Means remembered her differently. "My cousin had a beautiful soul," Hamilton said. Friends and family noted that Means was a counsellor for domestic violence survivors, devoted to helping others despite her own personal battles. "You really never know what anybody is going through," a close friend remarked, reflecting on the tragedy and the sometimes-hidden nature of depression.

Recurring Tragedies Prompt Debate on Mental Health and Safety

The incident echoes a tragedy from last year when another mother leapt from Niagara Gorge with her young child. This latest death has renewed calls for increased mental health support and safety protocols at tourist sites like Niagara Falls. Niagara State Park's Luna Island, where Means reportedly climbed over the protective railing, is scenic yet precarious, with limited barriers to prevent such accidents.

Yet the debate remains tense, with some insisting that Means' act was unpardonable, regardless of her struggles. "She made a choice for herself. But she took her children's choice away," one commenter wrote. Another voiced frustration, saying, "We can't just keep sympathising with people who deserve none, like this 'person.' I'll reserve my sympathy for her victims."