As 2025 unfolds, UK drivers are facing a wave of new regulations designed to address road safety, environmental concerns, and taxation fairness. Alongside these changes, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is preparing to revoke thousands of licences due to one significant oversight.

From vehicle excise duty changes to stricter safety standards, here's what motorists need to know.

1. Electric Vehicle Owners Face New Excise Duty

Starting 1st April 2025, electric vehicle (EV) owners will no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty (VED), marking a notable shift in taxation policy. As reported by the Mirror, EVs will incur a £10 charge in their first year of registration.

Additionally, cars with a list price exceeding £40,000 will be subject to the Expensive Car Supplement, an annual fee of £410. Previously exempt, this change brings EVs in line with other high-value vehicles.

2. Rising Benefit-in-Kind Tax Rates for Company Cars

Company car drivers will see higher Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rates from April 2025. The BiK rate, which depends on a vehicle's CO2 emissions, will rise from 2% to 3% for low-emission cars and increase incrementally for higher-emission vehicles.

According to Lancs Live, the maximum BiK rate will hit 37% for vehicles emitting over 154g/km of CO2, significantly increasing costs for some drivers.

3. Safety Permits Required for HGVs in London

The Direct Vision Standard (DVS) now requires Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) operating in Greater London to obtain a safety permit, according to Leicester Mercury. Introduced to enhance road safety, the permits assess the driver's direct vision and the vehicle's safety systems.

Lorries with low safety ratings must upgrade their systems to avoid a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN). All vehicles must comply by 4th May 2025, ensuring London roads are safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

4. Updated Tachograph Requirements for Commercial Vehicles

From 19th August 2024, updated tachographs will be mandatory for commercial vehicles over 3.5 tonnes. These devices record driving activity, speed, and distance, and the new models must also log border crossings.

This regulation aims to improve monitoring of international transport and ensure compliance with driving hours, per Lancs Live.

5. End of Congestion Charge Exemptions for EVs

Electric and hydrogen-fuelled vehicles will lose their exemption from London's Congestion Charge starting 25th December 2025. Drivers in the Congestion Charging Zone (CCZ) currently save approximately £15 per day, but this benefit will soon end, impacting EV owners commuting in central London.

Why Your Licence May Be Revoked

The DVLA is preparing to revoke thousands of licences due to inadequate eyesight among drivers, particularly older motorists. Current rules require drivers to read a number plate from 20 metres and maintain an adequate field of vision. However, the Association of Optometrists has called for stricter testing.

Proposed changes include mandatory vision checks for new and renewed licences and triennial tests for drivers over 70. If these changes are implemented, up to three million licences could be at risk, according to reports.

While these updates may initially seem burdensome, they aim to create safer roads and align vehicle taxation policies with environmental goals. UK drivers are encouraged to stay informed and adapt to the evolving regulatory landscape to avoid penalties or licence revocation.