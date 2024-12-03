Tesla has temporarily paused operations at its Austin, Texas Cybertruck factory, with workers on the assembly line instructed not to report to work from December 3 to 5. According to internal communications obtained by Business Insider, the company assured affected employees that they would receive full pay for their scheduled shifts during the closure.

Uncertainty Around the Production Pause

The reason for the temporary shutdown remains unclear. Workers on the Cybertruck assembly line have reported inconsistent schedules in recent months, with some shifts shortened or replaced with training and cleaning assignments. A Tesla worker expressed frustration over the irregularities, noting a reduction in overtime opportunities.

"When I started at Tesla, overtime was almost guaranteed. Now, I'm lucky if I get a full 40 hours," shared one Cybertruck line worker.

Tesla began delivering its long-anticipated Cybertruck in 2023, but challenges have persisted despite the vehicle attracting over 2 million reservations, as noted by Electrek. Reports suggest that some reservation holders have already received their vehicles earlier than expected, possibly due to shifting demand dynamics. However, pricing concerns have prompted several customers to reconsider their purchases.

Tesla's Commitment to Workers Amidst the Holiday Season

While the temporary closure raises questions about production issues, Tesla has made efforts to assure its workers of financial stability. Employees will receive eight hours of pay for each missed workday and are expected to return to the production line on December 6. Some staff members will maintain their regular schedules and have been informed individually, according to Business Insider.

Enhancements for Tesla Owners: Holiday Update Highlights

Tesla rolled out a series of end-of-year upgrades on Sunday, promising an over-the-air update next week that includes highly-anticipated features like the Apple Watch app and festive holiday themes. Tesla's full list of holiday updates, complete with visuals for many features, is available on X. Here are a few highlights from the upcoming update.

1. Tesla Brings Apple Watch App To Drivers

After years of anticipation, Tesla owners will finally be able to monitor their vehicles directly from their Apple Watches, thanks to a new app included in the company's latest over-the-air update. The Apple Watch app will come in handy for performing multiple tasks.

Notably, the Apple Watch app will enable drivers to unlock their Tesla, check the battery level, control the climate settings, and even open the frunk from their wrists.

2. SiriusXM Now Available For Model 3, Model Y, And Cybertruck

Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck owners can now enjoy SiriusXM radio, with a free one-month trial included in the latest software update. SiriusXM has announced a limited-time offer for early subscribers: $9.99 per month for the first two years, valid for subscriptions purchased before March 31, 2025.

3. Enhanced Navigation Features For Tesla Owners

Tesla's latest update introduces new navigation features, including setting desired battery charge levels upon arrival, viewing real-time precipitation forecasts at destinations, and exploring route options with estimated detour times.

The update includes features like finding nearby parking, routing road closures, and identifying out-of-service Supercharger stalls for a smoother driving experience. The vehicle will automatically lower the audio volume when reversing to reduce distractions and enhance safety.

Additionally, the system will alert drivers of potential hazards, such as pedestrians or vehicles behind the car and cross-traffic objects.

Festive Additions for Cybertruck Owners

Cybertruck owners are receiving some exclusive holiday-themed updates. Customisable avatars, including a Santa's sleigh option, add a festive touch to the vehicle's interface. Additionally, passengers can now access a rear arcade, while improved rear-camera functionality enhances visibility.

Improved Dashcam and Sentry Mode

Tesla has also enhanced its Dashcam and Sentry Mode systems, allowing users to save and share recorded clips directly from their smartphones. Sentry Mode now notifies users of potential intrusions, reinforcing security measures for Tesla vehicles.

The update includes the ability to schedule synchronised light shows through the Tesla app, a popular feature that continues to charm owners with its playful displays. A touch of humour is evident with the addition of a remote-activated whoopee cushion sound effect, highlighting Tesla's unique approach to user engagement.

While Tesla's temporary halt in Austin raises questions about the Cybertruck production timeline, the company is using the holiday season to bolster customer satisfaction with its innovative updates.