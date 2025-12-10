The number of identity theft victims in America has skyrocketed from 43% to 78% within a single year—and the consequences are devastating. Credit scores are plunging, and over half of those affected now carry genuine debt they never incurred. Alarmingly, three in five Americans report that a child within their family has been targeted by identity theft, a sharp increase from just 23% last year.

Debt.com's December 2025 survey of 1,000 US adults paints a stark picture of this new reality. AI technology enables criminals to open dozens of fake accounts overnight. They craft scam messages that sound like trusted friends or family members. They generate fake IDs that can pass verification checks with alarming ease. Howard Dvorkin, CPA and chairman of Debt.com, warns, 'Consumers are fighting a battle with tools that were built for a different era. Fraudsters now use AI to scale their crimes faster than families can respond."

AI-Generated Fake Accounts Are Wrecking Credit Scores

Criminals are exploiting AI to open fraudulent accounts on an unprecedented scale. They create fake credit cards, loans, and lines of credit in victims' names—sometimes dozens at a time—before anyone notices what's happening. The financial damage can be severe. More than half (57%) of those surveyed say that identity theft has pushed them into debt, compared to just 14% last year.

Credit scores are taking a hit too. Over 60% of victims (61%) have seen their scores drop due to identity theft, up from only 17% last year. Some have lost between 101 and 200 points, while others have seen declines of 51 to 100 points.

A damaged credit score isn't merely a number; it can block access to mortgages, ruin car loan applications, and even cost individuals job opportunities. Many victims don't realise the extent of the damage until they are sitting face-to-face with a lender or employer—by then, the harm has already been done.

Experts warn that this trend will only worsen. AI-generated identity kits are already sophisticated enough to pass basic verification, and they are improving rapidly.

How AI-Powered 'Pig-Butchering' Scams Are Creating Real Debt

While AI is used to open fake accounts, criminals have developed another insidious tactic known as 'pig-butchering'. Instead of stealing credentials, scammers manipulate victims into handing over money directly. According to investigators, 57% of those surveyed have lost actual money to these scams, with over a third losing more than £500.

Here's how it works: criminals study your social media profiles—your posts, your interests—and use AI to craft messages that sound authentic and personal. They play the long game, building trust over weeks—sometimes posing as a romantic interest on dating apps or as a caring investment adviser. Eventually, they make the pitch: a lucrative crypto opportunity, a quick investment—just £500 to get started. And that platform? It's completely fake.

Howard Dvorkin explains, 'These schemes are engineered to target people at their most vulnerable moments. What's most troubling is how many victims never see it coming.'

Criminals Are Stealing Children's Futures

The same AI tools are targeting an even more vulnerable group: children. An astonishing 61% of Americans say a child in their family has been affected by identity theft, compared to just 23% last year. Why target children? Their credit histories are entirely clean—no missed payments, no red flags. Most lenders don't even verify age when opening accounts.

Criminals use AI to generate fake IDs, utility bills, and other documents using a child's real Social Security number. These fake documents easily pass security checks, allowing accounts to be opened—credit cards, loans, and all—while the child remains unaware.

Years later, when the child reaches adulthood and applies for student loans, their credit score is already in ruins. Child identity theft—whether AI-powered or not—causes long-term damage. Many parents who discover the fraud feel vulnerable and frightened about their child's financial future.

Protecting Yourself in a Rapidly Evolving Threat Landscape

Cybersecurity experts warn that the threat continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Deepfake technology now enables scammers to clone voices and faces during live calls. AI tools can generate complete identity kits—including fake IDs, utility bills, and even realistic selfies—in minutes, fooling automated verification systems.

To defend against these threats, experts recommend multiple layers of protection—for both individuals and families. Freeze your credit and your children's at the major bureaus to prevent unauthorised accounts. Enable multi-factor authentication on banking and email accounts. Consider setting up a family safe word—if someone calls claiming to be a relative or a service provider but can't say the safe word, hang up immediately.

As AI continues to advance, staying vigilant and proactive is crucial in safeguarding your financial future and that of your loved ones.