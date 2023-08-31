In an impressive display of dedication to the well-being of its veterans, the UK Government has announced an unparalleled achievement in the realm of veteran care.

The latest six-monthly report from the Office for Veterans' Affairs (OVA) reveals that access to veteran-specific supported housing and healthcare services has reached an all-time high. This accomplishment is the result of a collaborative effort between the Government, NHS England, housing providers, and charitable organisations.

One of the groundbreaking initiatives highlighted in the report is the launch of the Op FORTITUDE housing hotline. This visionary £8.55 million programme is the first of its kind, aiming to eradicate veteran homelessness by connecting vulnerable former service personnel with supported housing options nationwide.

Set to be operational across 14 housing providers and hundreds of housing units by September, Op FORTITUDE brings together Local Authorities and charities in a coordinated effort to address veteran homelessness comprehensively.

Minister for Veterans' Affairs, the Rt Hon. Johnny Mercer MP, expressed his pride in the significant progress showcased in the report, saying: "This six-monthly report shows the incredible work done here at OVA and by our partners, which I'm immensely proud of. We've taken massive strides to making the UK the best place in the world to be a veteran by making sure the right support is available."

The Op FORTITUDE programme is just one facet of the government's broader commitment to enhancing veteran care. Collaborating with NHS England, the Government has diligently worked to ensure that veterans can access mental and physical healthcare tailored to their unique needs.

This focus on veterans' health has yielded remarkable results, with an all-time high in access to accredited healthcare settings. A notable achievement is the presence of at least one "veteran-friendly" GP practice in 71 per cent of Primary Care Networks. Moreover, 75 per cent of NHS trusts in England have earned the accreditation of being "veteran aware".

This progress signifies a significant step forward in acknowledging the contributions and sacrifices made by veterans to national security and local communities.

Minister Mercer highlighted the tangible outcomes, stating: "We've made clear pathways for healthcare and housing, and are recognising the contributions and sacrifices veterans have made to national security and our local communities."

Beyond the focus on health and housing, the OVA's report demonstrates its commitment to addressing historical injustices and recognising marginalised groups within the veteran community. A prominent example is the acknowledgement of nuclear test veterans, many of whom are set to receive dedicated medals ahead of Remembrance Sunday. This gesture underlines the OVA's effort to honour the valuable contributions of veterans while acknowledging the challenges they have faced.

Furthermore, the report details the release of a historic review concerning the ban on LGBT personnel serving in the military before 2000. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's official apology in response to the findings of this review underscores the Government's commitment to inclusivity and equality within the armed forces.

In addition to these significant achievements, the Government's ongoing commitment to improving the welfare services for Armed Forces Veterans is evident. A comprehensive review evaluating the effectiveness and efficiency of welfare services for veterans has been concluded recently.

As part of this endeavour, the Veterans' Gateway, a crucial resource that has already assisted over a million veterans, will be transferred to the OVA in 2024. This transfer aims to streamline services and enhance support for veterans seeking information and assistance in various domains, including financial matters, pensions, and compensation.

Looking ahead, the OVA's report outlines a comprehensive strategy for the future, including plans to publish a Women Veterans' Strategy, facilitate the rollout of veterans' ID cards, and support veterans in their pursuit of employment opportunities.

