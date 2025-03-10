In the booming aesthetic and cosmetic industry, finding a team you can trust to support you on your healthcare journey is key. Factors such as comfort, safety, training, and credentials all play a crucial role in your decision-making process.

Finding medical providers who can help you reach your desired results and provide you with a personalised approach to meeting your aesthetic goals is also important.

Prioritising medical quality above all, ACIBADEM Beauty Center stands out as a leader in aesthetic and cosmetic services.

As a part of the globally recognised Acıbadem Healthcare Group, ACIBADEM Beauty Center brings state-of-the-art medical technology and a team of highly trained and experienced surgeons to the healthcare industry, providing top-tier healthcare solutions for local and international patients.

A Thriving Ecosystem

Setting an example for others in healthcare services, Acıbadem Healthcare Group has been developing quickly since 1991. As one of the leading institutions in Turkey in private healthcare services, Acıbadem Healthcare Group moved forward with its partner IHH Healthcare Berhad in 2012, one of the most prominent groups in the Far East. Today, Acıbadem International comprises 25 hospitals and 15 medical centres and has become the world's second-largest healthcare chain with the support of IHH Healthcare Berhad.

While Acıbadem International's rapid growth has expanded the reach of its services, the healthcare system remains dedicated to quality, trust, and innovation. The group offers a comprehensive range of treatments, including highly sought-after cosmetic procedures such as breast reduction and breast lift in Turkey, attracting patients from around the world who seek expert surgical care.

Every year, patients worldwide visit Turkey, choosing to receive their medical treatments at Acıbadem Healthcare Group, highlighting its reputation for excellence. Featuring a skilled team that meets international quality standards, including 3,500 doctors and 4,000 nurses, Acıbadem Healthcare Group provides services using the most advanced technology, delivering high-quality results at affordable prices.

About ACIBADEM Beauty Center

As part of Acıbadem Healthcare Group, ACIBADEM Beauty Center offers diverse aesthetic and cosmetic services for those seeking timeless beauty. Blending world-class expertise and the most advanced medical technology, the centre has become a trusted name among local and international patients.

Backed by some of Turkey's top surgeons, ACIBADEM Beauty Center is committed to delivering the highest medical standards to each patient, ensuring their safety and satisfaction throughout their healthcare journey. The centre offers various aesthetic procedures, including breast augmentation, breast reduction, rhinoplasty, liposuction, Brazilian butt lifts, and face and arm lifts.

ACIBADEM Beauty Centre offers a wide array of holistic aesthetic and cosmetic services, including hair transplant procedures, laser eye surgery, obesity surgery, and dental treatment. For those seeking skincare treatment options, the centre provides skin rejuvenation, Botox, freckle removal treatments, skin tightening services, and more.

Highlighting Acıbadem's contributions to the health service export industry, the group has been recognised globally and has won the Health Services Export (HIB) Award nine times. This prestigious recognition underscores Acıbadem's outstanding success and validates its position as a leader in global healthcare.

Acıbadem Healthcare Group and ACIBADEM Beauty Center are known for their high-quality services and modern facilities. Top surgeons in Turkey are ready to assist you on your healthcare journey.