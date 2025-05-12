In a move that leaves no room for speculation, Selena Gomez has firmly addressed recent gossip suggesting infidelity involving her fiancé Benny Blanco and her best friend, OnlyFans creator Theresa Marie.

The pop star's social media activity late Wednesday evening served as a clear rebuttal to the cheating rumours circulating online. With a nostalgic post featuring photographs with friends, Gomez made it obvious that her relationships remain intact, despite whispers of discord.

The Unfounded Allegations and Public Response

Rumours appeared to gain traction after Gomez unfollowed Theresa Marie on Instagram, prompting online sleuths to connect the dots and speculate about a falling-out. Some fans even alleged that Benny Blanco might be involved in an affair, a claim that Gomez has now effectively dismissed. Instead of issuing a direct statement, she chose to share a curated slideshow of cherished memories, including a framed photo of Taylor Swift and a joyful picture of herself with Theresa Marie.

The timing of the post seemed deliberate, coming shortly after the online chatter intensified. Gomez's decision to feature Theresa in her post was seen by many as a subtle message: all is well between them. It's a quiet but firm way of saying that the rumours are false and that her personal life remains as she wants it to be.

Who Is Theresa Marie?

Theresa Marie, also known as Theresa Marie Mingus, is a business owner and OnlyFans Creator. Formerly a personal executive assistant of Kim Kardashian's, she started working with Gomez and eventually built a friendship that led to business collaborations and more.

Gomez and Theresa Marie have known each other since 2014, when they met through work. The latter started out as an assistant, but by 2019, Gomez was openly expressing her admiration and affection for Theresa, describing her as someone who has taught her to see life in a more carefree way.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she wrote, 'She is beautiful, kind and smart. I saw how capable she was of achieving her dreams. I wanted nothing more than to see her pursue them and soar. And here you are making it happen T. I love you and I am so proud of you.'

Their friendship has been a steady presence in Gomez's life, and her social media posts often reflect that closeness. The last public photos of them together date from just two months prior, at a birthday celebration with other friends, showing no signs of tension or disagreement.

Clearing Up the Cheating Rumours

Despite the unfollowing and swirling rumours, Gomez's latest post acts as a clear signal: there's no falling-out, no scandal. Her choice to share a memory-filled carousel appears to be a quiet rebuke of the gossip-mongers. Fans, who have followed her through years of personal ups and downs—including her long and complicated relationship with Justin Bieber—know that Gomez prefers to handle such drama with grace and subtlety.

The rumours about Benny Blanco and Theresa Marie seem to have been fuelled by coincidence and online speculation rather than any real evidence. Gomez's behaviour suggests she wants to keep her private life private, and her social media activity is a way of setting boundaries without confrontation.