Pioneering YouTuber Adam the Woo appeared full of festive cheer in the upbeat video he shared one day before he was allegedly found lifeless in his Florida home. Known for his travel vlogs and explorations of theme parks and pop culture landmarks, the 51-year-old creator seemed excited for Christmas, leaving fans with words that now carry a poignant weight.

'What a fun night. What a surprising night with the Grinch,' he told his 754,000 subscribers towards the end of his final video. 'Thanks for watching, see you in the next video. The vlog ... is over.'

Adam the Woo Found Dead

The vlogger, whose real name is David Adam Williams, was found dead at his home on Monday, 22 December. His friend and fellow YouTuber Mike 'German in Venice' Khezri made the discovery.

A fellow You/tuber, Videobob Moseley, told the New York Post that Khezri and Williams last spoke on Sunday regarding their plan to shoot more content for Christmas.

Khezri allegedly started to worry when he tried calling Williams on Monday. He did not answer either his phone or his door. This prompted Khezri to borrow a ladder and check the interior of Williams' third-story room through a window. He saw his friend unconscious in bed and immediately called the police.

TMZ first reported the news, citing a spokeswoman for the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, who said that the deputies arrived at Williams' home outside Orlando, FL, around 12:24 p.m. on Monday for a routine well-being check. But the subject, an adult male who resides in the house, was not able to answer any of their attempts at contact.

The Sheriff's Office also disclosed that the deputies were asked to return to the same address around 2:53 p.m. that same day after receiving a call about an unattended death, as reported by a friend.

The deputies entered the home together with the local Fire Rescue and pronounced Williams dead inside his home. They also notified the late YouTuber's father about his passing. Authorities have yet to provide more details about Williams' death.

Tributes from Fellow Creators

Williams' passing prompted an outpouring of grief from fellow vloggers.

On his Facebook account, vlogger Justin Scarred said that he cannot express how painful Williams' death is. 'I don't have the right photo or the right words. But with all the rumours, I feel I need to say what I can. The world has lost a giant, and I have lost a friend closer to me than blood,' Scarred wrote. He also asked his followers to help pray for Williams' parents, Jim and June, and his sister named Faith.

Chris Yon, another friend who recently spent time with Williams, roaming around his hometown, also wrote a tribute for him on Instagram. He said that he cannot believe that he had to write about his death at the moment.

'We rode around town in his golf cart checking out the decorations, talking about his recent international travel, his excitement for upcoming plans on his YouTube channel, and even a Rays game Adam and I were talking about going to next year. I truly don't know what to say. I'm in complete shock,' Yon wrote.