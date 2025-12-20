Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson is still on a high with the success of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the documentary about his rival Sean 'Diddy' Combs, which he produced, prompting him to take a jab at Netflix's big hit, Stranger Things.

On his Instagram account, the rapper posted a series of photos where he was seen busy at work. One of the images he shared on that post was a picture card, saying 'I know Stranger Things is pissed they spent $500M on this season, only to be beat by Diddy doing stranger things 😢😢'.

50 Cent Teases Netflix

The post followed the rapper's previous Instagram upload, where 50 Cent was seen inside a boardroom, presumably presenting in front of the Netflix executives to reiterate that his docuseries turned out to be more successful than the highly-anticipated sci-fi thriller's final season.

'This is my 3rd meeting today at Netflix, look guy I know you spent a lot of money on Stranger Things but it can't fuck with me. I'm #1 in 43 countries and #2 in 8 others just facts,' he wrote in the caption.

While 50 Cent may be gloating in exaggeration, he only proved that the four-episode docuseries that featured the days leading to the arrest of another hip-hop mogul, Diddy, with whom he had a long-running feud, can achieve success when shown on a popular streaming platform.

The Real Numbers

50 Cent compared the viewership of his docuseries during the first week of its release to that of Stranger Things season 5's second week of airing on Netflix.

According to Variety, the first part of Stranger Things' final season debuted at number 1 with 59.6 million viewers during the week of 26 November.

Bu its second week, the viewership declined to 23.6 million, but it retained its post as the most-watched TV title during the 1-7 December period.

Deadline also declared Stranger Things as the leader of the viewership rankings during the first two weeks since its premiere, with a total of 84.8 million views as of 9 December.

Meanwhile, Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a close second. Variety reported that the controversial docuseries earned 21.8 million views in just six days of its release on 2 December.

The achievement can be considered monumental, since Netflix only announced its premiere date just a week before its release, and the challenges caused by the cease-and-desist letter from Diddy's camp.

Despite not being number 1 as declared by 50 Cent, the achievement of Sean Combs: The Reckoning could be considered a huge success.

Why 50 Cent Produced the Docuseries

50 Cent and Diddy have a longstanding feud, which made the Candy Shop rapper's involvement in the product controversial.

When asked why he chose to be part of the project in an interview with Good Morning America, 50 Cent said, 'If I didn't say anything, you would interpret it as hip-hop is fine with his behaviours.'

He added that no one else in the industry wanted to talk about Diddy and his crimes. 'There's no one else being vocal. So, you would look at it and just say ... "mind your business," or "lemme not say nothin' about nothin'," or those things that would allow an entire culture to register as if they're for that behaviour.'