With less than two weeks remaining in office, NYC Mayor Eric Adams has appointed four members to the city's Rent Guidelines Board in a move that could derail mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's pledge to freeze rents for over one million rent-stabilised tenants.

According to NY1, Adams announced the appointments and re-appointments on Thursday, effective this week. The new appointees include Lliam Finn, a senior financial advisor with Merrill Lynch, and Sagar Sharma, deputy director at Legal Services NYC. Adams also reappointed Arpit Gupta, a finance professor at NYU Stern, and Christina Smyth, founder and owner of a real estate law firm.

Adams' Final Power Play

The nine-member board, which determines rent increases for rent-stabilised apartments across New York City, now has five members appointed by Adams. This majority could favour rent hikes based on landlord cost data rather than grant a freeze, a cornerstone of Mamdani's campaign to address NYC housing affordability.

In a statement, Adams defended his decision. 'We're using every tool in our toolbox to tackle our city's housing crisis, and that includes appointing smart, seasoned experts to the city's Rent Guidelines Board,' he said. 'These respected appointees bring decades of experience in the housing sector, and I am confident they will serve as responsible stewards of our city's housing stock, using facts and data to reach the right decision for both tenants and property owners.'

The Real Deal reports that whilst Mamdani can replace four members when he takes office on 1 January, the remaining five Adams appointees can only be removed in 2027. Under the city's administrative code, a mayor can only remove board members before the end of their term with cause, meaning these appointments could temporarily block a rent freeze during Mamdani's first year in office.

Tenants Vow to Fight

Tenant advocates across NYC reacted swiftly to the news. Sumathy Kumar, managing director of the New York State Tenants Bloc, insisted residents would 'fight alongside Mayor-elect Mamdani to secure a rent freeze in June'.

Our new ad is now live.



Freeze the rent. pic.twitter.com/yFwVgJuGEC — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) May 29, 2025

'We're getting our rent freeze. Over one million New Yorkers just voted for a mayor who will freeze the rent,' Kama said in a statement. 'And landlord profits are up 12 percent, whilst we're forced to choose between paying the rent and paying for groceries.'

The Legal Aid Society condemned the last-minute appointments, noting that under Adams, the board approved rent increases every year for a cumulative increase of 12 percent. 'These new appointments threaten to lock in yet another rent increase, precisely when families across the city are struggling to make ends meet,' the organisation said. 'A rent freeze is not a political luxury; it is a lifeline for countless New Yorkers.'

Data Supports Freeze

According to 6sqft, a Rent Guidelines Board report released earlier this year found that landlord profits in New York City rose 12.1 percent from 2022 to 2023. The New York State Tenant Bloc also referenced an April poll showing that 78 percent of New Yorkers endorse a rent freeze, whilst 54 percent are considering leaving the five boroughs due to housing costs.

This year, the board voted to raise rents for stabilised apartments by 3.75 to 7.75 percent for two-year leases and 1.75 to 4.75 percent for one-year leases starting on or after 1 October 2025. During former Mayor Bill de Blasio's eight-year administration, the city froze rents on one-year leases three times and approved only modest increases otherwise.

Industry Pushback

Freezing rents has faced strong opposition from New York City's real estate industry and landlord groups, who argue that capping rents on stabilised units could lead buildings to fall into disrepair. Kenny Burgos, chief executive of the New York Apartment Association, said in a statement: 'If rents don't keep up with operating costs, these buildings will soon be in physical decline as well. We hope the new RGB members take into account the risk of deterioration and eventual destruction of stabilised housing when they come to a decision next year.'

Some board members have publicly voiced scepticism about Mamdani's rent freeze proposal. In a November Daily News opinion piece, public member Alex Schwartz called the proposal 'misguided', arguing that a freeze might worsen housing conditions. Arpit Gupta, who was reappointed, has previously written that he was sceptical of New York rent control as a concept.

Despite the setback, Mamdani's transition team issued a defiant statement on Friday. 'We are just as committed to a four-year rent freeze for the more than two million rent-stabilised tenants who call this city home and deserve relief amidst this affordability crisis,' the statement, quoted by the Union Bulletin, read. 'We will use all the tools at our disposal to deliver it, and last-minute appointments do not change these facts.'

With Mamdani set to take office on New Year's Day, the battle over rent stabilisation in New York City appears far from over. Whilst Adams' appointees may temporarily block a freeze in 2026, tenant advocates remain determined to secure relief for more than one million households struggling with rising housing costs in the city.