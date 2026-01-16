Adult star Bonnie Blue has postponed her highly anticipated anniversary event, originally scheduled for 17 January 2026, to 7 February 2026. The 26-year-old performer asked fans to wait patiently, promising that the upcoming event will be 'bigger, bolder, and more bonkers' than anything they have seen before.

The postponement comes as Bonnie Blue prepares to mark the first anniversary of her world record, where she claimed to have been intimate with over 1,000 men in just 12 hours. She detailed the experience in her documentary, titled 1000 Men & Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, last year, and is now gearing up for an event that she says will push boundaries even further.

Why the Delay

Bonnie Blue, born as Tia Billinger, said that the pushback was necessary because the original date for the event did not feel right. She explained that some things just cannot be rushed because timing is everything.

'So 2026 is going to bigger, better and all holes are available. Bonnie Blue's back door blow out – you know exactly what that means,' she said in a TikTok video. As of writing, it is unclear what stunts she will perform, but fans can expect something more scandalous than what she did last year.

'Full 24 Hours' Planned

According to the adult star, people expect big numbers from her, and she is not about to disappoint. She revealed that the upcoming event will not be a quick affair but will span a full 24 hours.

'I didn't come this far to suddenly behave. People expect big numbers from me, and I'm not about to disappoint. This isn't a quick thing. We're talking a full 24 hours. Day and night. I want to see just how far I can push myself. Everyone keeps telling me to slow down. That's just not who I am,' she said during last month's interview.

Defending Her Work

Last year, Bonnie Blue released her documentary, which featured her conversation with British filmmaker Victoria Silver. The latter challenged Bonnie Blue by asking if she is not sending people backwards in terms of feminism because of what she is doing.

'I do get what you mean, but this is what I enjoy. I always say, this is what I want [and] this is not for everybody. I look at it as, I'm now a millionaire, I'm a woman, I'm independent, I use my body to empower me, I don't let other people sexualise me, I sexualise myself. For that, I'm showing, I can take control,' she explained.

'Barely Legal' Controversy

Other than sleeping with over 1,000 men within 12 hours, Bonnie Blue also made headlines because of her use of the term 'barely legal.' According to Mamamia, the term was used by the media to refer to the men Bonnie Blue slept with while they were still in school.

'Whether you are barely breathing or barely legal, I want to pleasure you,' she said in her documentary. According to the BBC, Bonnie Blue is also known for touring different schools in search of 'barely legal' teenagers in a bus with the same name.