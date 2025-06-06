Amidst rising competition in media coverage within the sports scene, DAZN has recently welcomed Gary Lineker as part of its presenter lineup for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. The update follows the sudden departure of Lineker from the BBC after two decades, ending his presenter role for the BBC's Match of the Day programme amidst anti-Semitism allegations where he shared an Instagram Palestine Lobby group that included a rat emoji—a symbol historically tied to antisemitic propaganda.

What's In for Lineker at DAZN?

Gary Lineker has joined forces with DAZN, bringing his popular podcast The Rest is Football to the platform as part of a new partnership tied to FIFA Club World Cup coverage. The deal includes live broadcasts of all 63 matches on DAZN this summer in the United States.

Lineker, who stepped down from Match of the Day last month after 26 years, teams up with his Goalhanger colleagues for this collaboration. DAZN holds exclusive US broadcasting rights to what is expected to be the biggest and most commercially significant Club World Cup to date.

Improving Football Content for Fans

A joint statement released Tuesday confirmed that The Rest is Football will incorporate licensed match footage, feature tournament previews, and custom content from Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards.

Tony Pastor, the co-founder of Goalhanger, said, 'Partnering with DAZN to bring official match clips into the mix is the natural next step — adding energy, context, and taking the conversation to the next level.'

He added, 'With over six million episode views and listens each month and huge engagement across social media, it's already the UK's most popular sports podcast.'

DAZN's Commercial Growth

DAZN announced in December 2024 its agreement to acquire the Australian pay-TV group Foxtel for approximately €2.1 billion (£1.77 billion). According to the Financial Times, this acquisition, expected to be finalised in the second half of 2025 pending regulatory approval, includes Foxtel's streaming services Kayo, Binge, and Hubbl. The deal aims to strengthen DAZN's presence in the Australian market and enhance its sports and entertainment offerings.

Moreover, in February 2023, DAZN completed the acquisition of the ELEVEN Group's sports media businesses, including the US-based digital media company Team Whistle. This move significantly broadened DAZN's reach, adding markets such as Belgium, Portugal, and Taiwan to its portfolio and bolstering its position as a leading holder of European sports rights.

Team Whistle has enhanced DAZN's capabilities to engage younger audiences through social media platforms, leveraging Team Whistle's extensive follower base and content distribution network.

Expanding Global Football Coverage

DAZN has significantly broadened its football portfolio beyond FIFA tournaments, securing key rights across men's and women's competitions. Through 2027, DAZN holds exclusive rights in Spain to Serie A, Coppa Italia, and the Italian Supercoppa, alongside LALIGA EA SPORTS matches and the Premier League. In Switzerland, it offers exclusive coverage of Ligue 1 and Serie A.

DAZN has also invested heavily in women's football, broadcasting the Saudi Women's Premier League globally (excluding MENA). Additionally, it holds international rights to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in key markets, including Spain, Italy, and the UK. The platform also streams Serie A Femminile matches across multiple countries.

In the UK, DAZN has become the global home of the English National League, offering comprehensive coverage of its divisions. Furthermore, it has partnered with Bundesliga International to bring German football to Canadian audiences.

Gary Lineker's arrival at DAZN marks a pivotal moment in the platform's evolution, enhancing its credibility and appeal among global football audiences. As one of the sport's most respected voices, Lineker brings experience, insight, and a loyal following. His presence signals DAZN's ambition to blend top-tier content with trusted personalities, elevating its coverage and deepening fan engagement.