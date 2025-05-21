Gary Lineker, the long-serving presenter of the BBC's Match of the Day, is leaving the broadcaster after 25 years—a move that comes as a surprise, particularly given prior plans for him to lead coverage of the 2026 World Cup. His departure follows recent controversy surrounding a social media post that drew allegations of antisemitism, adding to existing speculation that Lineker's time at the BBC was nearing an end.

Why Is Gary Lineker Leaving?

Lineker, 64, is stepping down after facing backlash for sharing an Instagram Story from the Palestine Lobby group that included a rat emoji—a symbol historically tied to antisemitic propaganda. Although he apologised and removed the post, claiming he was unaware of its connotations, the BBC deemed his position 'untenable'.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said:

'Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades. His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond. We want to thank him for the contribution he has made.'

Lineker's last appearance on the BBC will be during the final Match of the Day episode of the current season. He will not receive a payoff and will no longer front the BBC's 2026 World Cup or FA Cup coverage.

Who Is Gary Lineker?

Born in Leicester in 1960, Gary Lineker had a celebrated football career before transitioning into broadcasting. He started at Leicester City, scoring more than 100 goals, and went on to play for Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, and Japan's Nagoya Grampus Eight. Lineker earned 80 caps and scored 48 goals for England, famously winning the Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup. Remarkably, he retired without ever receiving a yellow or red card.

Following his retirement in 1994, Lineker joined the BBC in 1999 and quickly became a mainstay of British sports broadcasting. Over the years, he hosted Match of the Day for 26 years and led coverage of major international tournaments. He also co-founded Goalhanger Podcasts, producing popular shows like The Rest Is Football, and hosted ITV's game show Sitting on a Fortune from 2021 to 2023.

Lineker Hinted at His Exit Weeks Ago

Just four weeks before the announcement, Lineker had suggested that his role might be nearing its end. In an interview with BBC journalist Amol Rajan, he admitted sensing that the BBC no longer wanted him to continue.

'Well, maybe they want me to go. That was the impression I got,' he said.

Speaking further about his decision, Lineker added:

'It's the right moment. I've been doing it a long time, and it's been an incredible experience.'

Although he had hoped for 'one more contract' and wrestled with the idea of committing to another three years, the decision now appears final.

A Divisive Departure But Enduring Legacy

Lineker's exit has drawn mixed reactions. Some see it as a necessary step in light of the controversy, while others view it as a regrettable end to a storied career. Regardless, his influence on British sports media is undeniable.

Throughout his tenure, Lineker was known for his sharp analysis, dry humour, and unwavering love for the game. While his social media activity occasionally landed him in hot water, his departure leaves a significant gap in BBC's football coverage and marks the end of an era in British broadcasting.

As Lineker steps away from the BBC, attention will turn to what he does next—whether continuing with podcasts, pursuing new media ventures, or simply enjoying time away from the spotlight.