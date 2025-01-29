Premier League clubs collectively agreed to remove betting companies from the front of their shirts from the 2025/26 season.

The agreement, reached in 2023, was the result of a consultative process between the clubs, the Premier League, and the UK's Department for Culture, Media, and Sport.

Fulham was the first club in 2002 to have a betting company's logo on its shirt, and currently, there are eleven clubs with betting companies as sponsors on the front of their shirts.

The eight-fold increase was spurred on by three other clubs taking on sponsorships for this season. The overall estimated value of sponsorships for all the sponsored clubs totals £147 million.

The decision reflects a broader effort by the Premier League to promote responsible gambling practices and address concerns about betting companies' visibility within football.

How Will the Ban's Application Be Applied?

The ban considers that the teams affected still have contracts with the betting companies and would have to see them out; hence, its application only kicks off in the Premier League 2025/26 season.

It has also not stopped some from striking short-term deals, as Crystal Palace, Leicester City, and Southampton signed deals for the 2024/25 season. Clubs will still be permitted to have the company's logos on their shirt sleeves and advertising hoardings beyond the 2025/26 season.

The Premier League was late to the party compared to Europe's top five leagues. La Liga introduced its ban in the 2020/21 season, and in the other leagues, the presence of betting companies is not as prevalent.

Financial Impact on Clubs

The ban's impact will be more profound on the Premier League's smaller clubs than on the big six, which are bankrolled by bigger institutions and billionaires.

With sponsorship advertising limited to the periphery, it is understood that the money invested in the teams will be significantly less valuable.

For instance, Luton Town, despite being relegated from the Premier League last season, was one of the clubs that agreed to the move and incurred a £3 million shortfall.

They were the only team in the Premier League not to show gambling adverts at their stadium during matches last season.

Alternative Sponsorship Opportunities

Other players are tipped to become sponsors. The crypto industry is one to consider, and with Donald Trump's inauguration into the presidency, the buzz around cryptocurrency is back in full swing.

The financial sector is another player to consider with a notable track record, as Kraken and Inuit QuickBooks are the respective sponsors of Tottenham and West Ham United.

Future of Betting in Football

The digital space will provide clubs and betting companies with loopholes for exploring sponsorship and advertising. Most Premier League clubs have a huge social media following, and they can still consider these avenues.

Leicester City has 7.9 million followers on Instagram, which is a sizable number to leverage. For those reasons, we still foresee a working relationship between both parties.

