Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the 2025 U.S. presidential race left many Americans grappling with a familiar sense of disbelief.

In the lead-up to the election, several high-profile celebrities openly opposed Trump's return to the White House. Many went as far as declaring they would leave the country if he won another term.

Now, with Trump's inauguration fast approaching, the question arises: Who followed through on their promise, and who decided to stay? Let's take a closer look at some of the most vocal:

1. Barbra Streisand

In 2020, Barbra Streisand raised eyebrows when she said she would move to England if Trump won a second term.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Streisand said, 'I can't live in this country if [Trump] became president,' and suggested relocating to the UK.

However, Streisand has remained in the United States despite her discontent with Trump's political ideology. Although she continues expressing frustration on social media, especially after the 2025 election results, she has yet to move abroad.

2. Cher

Singer Cher was equally vocal about her dissatisfaction with Trump. In an October 2023 interview with The Guardian, she said, 'If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave.'

Cher, who's always been a strong voice for trans rights, recently expressed her concern about the direction of politics for the LGBTQ+ community in America.

However, as of 2025, Cher has left the US despite her previous declarations, and there is no indication of previous declarations.

3. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

The Trump victory was a defining moment for former TV host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi—so much so that the couple had already moved to the Cotswolds, UK.

DeGeneres, who has been outspoken about her political views, was reportedly 'disillusioned' by Trump's re-election and decided to make a clean break from the US. Their move to the UK appears to be permanent, as they were spotted enjoying life in their new home, settling into their new life outside the public eye.

4. America Ferrera

Actress America Ferrera, best known for Ugly Betty, is another celebrity who has opted to leave the US following Trump's re-election.

According to some media reports, Ferrera plans to move to the UK with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, and their children. Hello Magazine reported that the actress was spotted in South London in November, as their source told them.

'It looks like she's planning to move to South West London.' The source revealed that she has been checking out the local private school for her children.

5. Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone, known for her role in Basic Instinct, expressed her desire to leave the US if Trump were re-elected and even contemplated moving to Italy.

Stone reportedly told the Daily Mail in November 2024, 'I am certainly considering a house in Italy. I think that's an intelligent construct at this time.'

The actress, who has been critical of Trump's political motives, has yet to follow through with the move, but her relocation plans remain on the table.

6. Laverne Cox

Orange is the New Black actress and red carpet host Laverne Cox has vowed to leave the United States following Donald Trump's victory, revealing that her decision was made on election night. 'He had something like 246 electors. I was just like, I'm out,' the trans actress shared during an appearance on the Just for Variety podcast. 'I cried.'

Cox opened up about her fears for herself and the trans community under a second Trump administration.

'As a public figure, with all my privilege, I'm scared. And I'm particularly scared because I'm a public figure. I feel like I could be targeted,' Cox added.

The actress revealed to Variety that she and several trans friends are so concerned about their future that they are actively considering leaving the US. 'We're doing research on different cities in Europe and the Caribbean,' she said.

7. Vivian Jenna Wilson

In addition to other celebrities, Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged trans daughter, also announced her intention to leave the country following Trump's re-election.

Wilson, who has been vocal about her stance on several political issues, posted a message shortly after the election results were confirmed. 'I've thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don't see my future being in the United States,' she shared on social media.

However, Vivian has not made such a move till now.

Celebrities Who Fled the US Before Trump's Second Term

Some celebrities have already left the US in response to its political climate.

British actress Sophie Turner, known for her role in Game of Thrones, returned to the UK in 2024 following her split from Joe Jonas. She cited her decision as motivated by the desire to protect her children from the uncertainty in the US.

Similarly, actress Eva Longoria decided to leave the country during the COVID pandemic and has no plans to return now that Trump has secured a second term. In a Marie Claire interview, Longoria shared that she divides her time between Spain and Mexico, expressing concern for those left behind in America.

From Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's move to the UK to America Ferrera's plans for her children's future, it is clear that the political climate in the US has led many in the public eye to seek refuge elsewhere.

As Trump swears to be the President of the US on Monday, it remains to be seen how many other celebrities will follow suit.