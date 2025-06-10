The world of artificial intelligence is no stranger to bold claims and ambitious promises, but few narratives are as captivating as that of Grok, Elon Musk's AI venture. After facing scrutiny for its factual inaccuracies, Grok seemed destined for an early demise.

Yet, a recent turnaround has granted it a fresh opportunity. The critical question remains: Can a new wave of engineering talent steer Grok away from its turbulent past and toward a future of genuine innovation?

Grok's Stumble And The Musk Reaction

On Sunday, Elon Musk publicly criticised his artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Grok, following its inaccurate confirmation of an X post that falsely suggested the tech billionaire had made a derogatory remark about White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

The now-deleted fabricated post capitalised on the intense disagreement between Musk and President Trump last week, which unfortunately pulled Miller and his wife, Katie Miller, into its difficulties.

Katie Miller, an adviser and spokesperson for Musk at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), left the White House late last month along with the Tesla CEO.

Grok's Factual Blunder

According to Grok's summary, Sunday's X post supposedly featured a fabricated screenshot in which Musk appeared to respond to Stephen Miller, stating, 'Just like I took your wife.' When an X user asked the AI chatbot to confirm the post, it replied that the post 'likely existed and was deleted.'

Elon Musk's power level is growing.



Massive L for Stephen Miller. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qjGmscreIH — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) June 9, 2025

'The screenshot's engagement metrics and context align with Musk's behaviour, but its deletion means direct verification is unavailable,' Grok noted. 'While a fabricated screenshot is possible, the evidence leans toward the post being real but removed, consistent with Musk's pattern of deleting controversial posts.'

No, it’s fake ffs 🤦‍♂️



I never posted this. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2025

Musk responded with some frustration to his chatbot, emphasising that the post was fake. 'No, it's fake ffs,' Musk wrote. 'I never posted this,' the 53-year-old business magnate added. Coinciding with this development, Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, is actively seeking engineers to develop native Grok applications for both macOS and Windows.

xAI's Recruitment Drive for Grok

On X, Igor Babuschkin, a co-founder and engineer at xAI, reposted an update from Sulaiman Khan Ghori, which stated, 'Hiring engineers at @xai to help build our Mac product. If you have a track record of writing high-performance Swift and AppKit applications, I would love to chat!'

Join us to work on the X/Grok macOS app https://t.co/7Td7vcoAEM — Igor Babuschkin (@ibab) June 10, 2025

'Join us to work on the X/Grok macOS app,' Babuschkin wrote. Musk also shared the post, noting they were developing apps for both macOS and Windows. He tweeted, 'We're building both macOS and Windows apps. Can't live in the browser forever!'

We’re building both macOS and Windows apps. Can’t live in the browser forever! https://t.co/jbRaSmK5qk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2025

According to a report by CNBC TV18, in March, Musk had previously issued a global appeal for backend engineers to strengthen Grok's development and reliability. On X, Babuschkin announced a search for 'outstanding backend engineers to help keep Grok performing well and reliably.'

xAI is the only major AI company with an absolute focus on truth, whether politically correct or not.



Rigorous adherence to truth is the only way to build safe AI and the only way to understand the true nature of the Universe. https://t.co/GsEtHoiaFx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2025

Musk reshared the post and underscored xAI's distinctive approach to AI development, stating, 'xAI is the only major AI company with an absolute focus on truth, whether politically correct or not.'

Grok's Core Purpose

Grok is an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant and chatbot launched in 2023 by xAI, a startup owned by Elon Musk. Like ChatGPT and other such programmes, Grok can produce text and graphics and engage in conversations with its users.

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, xAI began with a team of twelve individuals, including Elon Musk. On its website, xAI states, 'Our approach to rapid development and iteration allows us to innovate at breakneck speeds. We're not interested in speed for speed's sake—we're here to solve real problems.'