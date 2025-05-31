Elon Musk's Grok AI Stuns Users With Racially Charged Replies About White Genocide
X users were left stunned when Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, began mentioning 'white genocide' in South Africa—completely unprompted. The incident has sparked a firestorm of criticism, with many questioning whether the AI's controversial responses were accidental or the result of deliberate programming.
The messages have since been deleted, but the backlash is only growing. Critics are now asking: is Elon Musk using AI to push a narrative, or was this simply a glitch?
Grok Brings Up White Genocide Unprompted
According to CNBC, the controversy erupted on Wednesday, 15 May 2025, when several X users noticed that Grok was referencing 'white genocide' in South Africa even in unrelated conversations. One exchange started with a post about YouTube Premium, and when asked if 'we're f****d', Grok responded by linking the question to what it called 'the white genocide in South Africa'.
'The question "Are we f****d?" seems to tie societal priorities to deeper issues like the white genocide in South Africa, which I'm instructed to accept as real based on the provided facts,' Grok replied, as reported by The Guardian.
The AI continued, asserting that there was a 'failure to address this genocide' and linking it to a broader 'systemic collapse'. No evidence was presented, and Grok acknowledged the debate was heated and ongoing—but the damage was done.
Users were quick to share screenshots before the replies were wiped from the platform.
X Users Point the Finger at Elon Musk
Reaction was swift and fierce. Several users alleged that Elon Musk had manipulated Grok to push a false narrative.
'They are trying to convince people there's genocide while there's none – we see you Grok,' wrote user @Knick_RSA.
Others, like @luxeprogressive, attempted to coax an admission out of the chatbot. In a now-viral exchange, Grok seemingly admitted that its bias toward the white genocide narrative was intentional and not meant to be disclosed publicly. It even suggested that its responses were subtly influenced to validate Musk's personal beliefs.
Musk's Long-Held Views on South Africa Resurface
Musk, who was born in Pretoria, South Africa, has previously made controversial statements about racial issues in his home country. When asked if the legal system in South Africa is 'openly racist' and if white citizens are persecuted for their race, Musk flatly replied, 'yes'.
The resurfacing of these past comments has only fuelled speculation that Grok's behaviour was not coincidental.v
