Even on vacation at his Florida estate, US President Donald Trump keeps pushing his anti-wind energy narratives, posting on Truth Social a controversial picture purporting to describe a dead bald eagle killed by wind turbines in the US.

Yet, recent studies report that the picture was of an Israeli falcon that was killed at an Israeli wind farm eight years ago. This accident highlights the ongoing misinformation about wind energy and the andragogy of its environmental impact.

Social Media Post and Its Direct Impact

On his Truth Social account, Trump published a photo late on Tuesday of a bird under a turbine blade, with the caption: 'Windmills are killing all of our beautiful Bald Eagles!'

The post went viral, further boosted by an official White House account with more than a million followers. Trump's message was meant to rouse opposition to wind energy by highlighting the perceived danger to famous American wildlife.

This picture was intended to provoke outrage and support the argument that wind turbines pose a danger to the American eagle population.

This is not the first example of such narratives in the overall campaign by Trump against renewable energy endeavours, which he tends to back up with environmental issues in defence of fossil fuel industries.

A Falcon and Not A Bald Eagle

In further examination, scientists and conservationists found clues to the bird in the photo, which they said was not a bald eagle. The most significant was the lack of the characteristic white head and tail feathers of the eagle, the form, and the colour of the beak of the bird, and its body.

Likewise, the turbine contains Hebrew writings, which also indicate an Israeli place.

As a matter of fact, the picture was included in a 2017 Haaretz article, an Israeli newspaper, which reported on wind farms in Israel. It was a falcon, which was not rare in that area, and the incident was captured on camera by Hedy Ben Eliahou, who was employed by the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority.

Misinformation and Faulty Oversight

Trump or his advisors could have realised the error and acted before the mistake was popularised had they bothered to verify the image's authenticity. Instead, the post further fueled a false campaign claiming that the US is undergoing a crisis over the deaths of bald eagles caused by wind turbines. This inaccuracy can distort people's views of the actual environmental effects of wind energy in America.

The controversy on wind energy is a complicated matter despite the misinformation.

Studies show that wind turbines pose a threat to bird populations, particularly when placed inappropriately or not constructed with due ecological considerations. Environmental organisations and scientists are not denying that wind farms may cause bird deaths, while also noting the need for mitigation measures.

Wind Energy is Bigger Than the Broadcast Campaign

Trump has actively criticised wind energy projects in his platforms, citing studies on bird deaths, noise, and effects on local communities. One of the points he has raised is that the turbines are catching fire, disrupting sleep due to noise, and that health impacts are likely associated with the operation of wind farms.

Critics believe the stories overlook advances in turbine technology and ecological protection.

Although wind power is one of the most promising sources of renewable energy, balancing its advantages with environmental concerns has been the main challenge.

According to experts, wind energy can be expanded responsibly through appropriate siting, technological development, and ongoing research, without causing significant harm to birds.