US President Donald Trump has not only complimented the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia for declaring a ceasefire after weeks of violent border clashes that left scores of civilians dead and thousands displaced, but also took credit for making it happen.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to write, 'I am pleased to announce that the breakout fighting between Thailand and Cambodia will stop momentarily, and they will go back to living in PEACE, as per our recently agreed to original Treaty.'

'I want to congratulate both great leaders on their brilliance in coming to this rapid and very fair conclusion. It was FAST & DECISIVE, as all of these situations should be!' he added.

A Protracted Territorial Dispute

The dispute between Thailand and Cambodia is a territorial issue stemming from a troubled past, marked by the demarcation of the shared border between the two countries.

The war resumed following the killing of a Cambodian soldier in May, which resulted in a sequence of military buildup and border limitations. The past three weeks have seen conflict escalating in almost all the border provinces, causing an ideal humanitarian crisis where there are more than 47 people dead and upwards of a million more people rendered homeless.

The central conflict was sovereignty over borderlands, such as those surrounding the Preah Vihear temple area, which has witnessed sporadic wrangling over the decades.

Ceasefire Agreement and Instant Impact

Thailand and Cambodia declared a ceasefire on Saturday after a series of incessant warfare. Under the agreement, achieved through diplomatic intercession by regional powers and China, the hostility will be immediately ceased, troop movements will be frozen, and civilians will be safely returned to their residences in the border regions.

Thailand has also promised to return 18 soldiers of Cambodia, who it has held since July, as part of the accord, and a period of 72 hours would be used to check adherence.

The basis of the ceasefire is the structure of a prior treaty that Trump negotiated, but the recent combat has weakened this agreement. The peace being made between the two countries is seen as a stopgap measure, and officials emphasise the need to establish a space of mutual trust and regain peace step by step.

Although the agreement is a good move, analysts are worried that the deal does not address the underlying territorial differences and that future conflicts remain a possibility if diplomacy fails.

International and Regional Intermediary Process

Regional diplomacy also played a crucial role in facilitating the ceasefire. China was another player in the region that has substantially taken part in the peace negotiations, given that the country supports Cambodia.

Meetings were held in Beijing by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Cambodian and Thai foreign ministers on the need to adopt a step-by-step approach to restore confidence and reach a sustainable ceasefire. Wang Yi emphasised that the deal has opened the way for the re-establishment of peace and asked both parties to take it step by step.

The White House has not publicly spelt out the level of involvement, but has noted the value of regional collaboration in resolving border disputes.

Trump's Public Praise Of Himself

Trump used the opportunity to publicly state that the US was proud to assist in the process, thereby positioning himself as the one solving international problems.

In his comments, Trump also gave a broader attack on world governing institutions as the 'United States has become the REAL United Nations' because it seemingly is the mediator in conflicts the world over.

'The United Nations must start getting active and involved in WORLD PEACE!' he said.

It is his own influence in international diplomacy that led him to opine that the United Nations was more proactive in establishing world peace.

International observers note that Trump was less involved in this ceasefire. There were various regional participants in the process this time around since the US was more of an ally than a lead negotiator.

Whether this latest agreement holds remains uncertain. Without addressing the underlying territorial disputes or establishing robust enforcement mechanisms, history suggests the ceasefire may prove another reprieve rather than a lasting peace.