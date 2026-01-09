Major AI platforms ChatGPT and Gemini are contributing to how artificial intelligence is swiftly transforming global workplaces. The trend is particularly pronounced in Brazil, Check Point's data shows. Apparently, Brazil's workers are increasingly turning to chatbots to handle routine tasks, and some analysts are describing this as 'AI addiction.'

The AI adoption surge among professionals in the South American country has fuelled discussions about automation over-dependence, and how delegating tasks to artificial intelligence could transform how work is structured and how people behave.

Check Point's report listed Latin American countries Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Spain in the top 10 most AI-addicted countries in the world, with Brazil bagging the top spot with over 60 of tasks fully automated by AI. Joining the list of the most AI-reliant countries are Singapore (2nd), Australia, the Netherlands, Italy and Switzerland.

Brazil Rapidly Adopting AI

Brazil had long been shaping up to be among the top countries supporting the integration of AI into the work environment. In recent studies, Brazil was among the most enthusiastic markets to use AI in the workplace, as evidenced by a survey of professionals in the country. The survey revealed that 68% of Brazilians have incorporated AI into their daily work routines, utilising it at least once a day, per Read AI data.

The data also showed 90% of Brazilians were rather enthusiastic in AI enhancing their work efficiency, while 84% admitted to looking forward to AI' future as a work and productivity tool. 84% of respondents referenced accessibility, transparency, and affordability as the main criteria in selecting AI tools.

The survey, published in May of last year, showed Brazil's active AI users per month had risen by 100% since the start of 2025. This marks Brazil as one of AI's most rapidly expanding markets in the world. This data is framed for growth by Read AI CEO David Shim: 'People are no longer waiting for AI to prove itself in theory. They're watching to see what company can make it truly valuable. That's the bar, and it's one we're proud to meet.'

Current data from Check Point shows a recorded ChatGPT traffic growth of over 1,400% in the past year in Brazil, and 77% in Gemini traffic growth. As the 'most AI-addicted country in the world,' with 8 out of 10 workers turning to AI routinely, Brazil is poised to see how AI transforms the workplace and the nation's daily interactions with technology.

The Thin Line Between Over-Reliance and Support

It's crucial to find the distinction between over-reliance, or fully delegating tasks to AI, and merely utilising it for task support. As workers increasingly turn to AI for high-cognitive, complex tasks, augmentation turns to dependence.

A study by Stanford Report shows workers and professionals, now turning to AI for task support, still prefer a 'collaborative approach' in which tasks are handled equally by AI and human workers. The research also indicated that while AI can transform work, essential worker skills could also continue to evolve.

Stanford Digital Economy Lab director stated, 'The findings suggest that AI agents can play a supportive role in the workplace, relieving workers of low-value or tedious tasks rather than displacing workers,' highlighting that firms can leverage AI for high-value work while also preserving human roles.