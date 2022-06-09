Terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has threatened to carry out suicide bombings in India to "avenge" remarks made against the Prophet Muhammad by a former spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) is Al-Qaeda's South Asian region affiliate. AQIS, which was formed in 2014, has carried out attacks in Bangladesh in the past

In a letter dated June 6, the AQIS threatened to carry out attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to "fight for the honour of the Prophet." The Indian security agencies have verified the letter and had put these cities on alert.

Street protest in Pakistan, Bangladesh over remarks on Prophet by Nupur Sharma



Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma courted controversy after she allegedly made comments about Prophet Muhammad in a televised debate last month. The video of her statement had gone viral on various social media platforms.

The party had to suspend Sharma and expel its Delhi unit's media cell head Naveen Jindal from the party's primary membership. But that did not help the party's case as several Islamic nations later summoned Indian envoys to register their protest against the remarks.

Now, Al-Qaeda has issued a statement condemning the remarks and has threatened India with suicide bombings. "In response to this affront, the hearts of Muslims all over the world are bleeding and are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution," the statement read.

The letter added, "We warn every audacious and impudent foul mouth of the world, especially the Hindutva terrorists occupying India that we should fight for the dignity of our Prophet..."

"The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments," it further warned.

Meanwhile, BJP has distanced itself from its members' remark and has said that it "respects all religions" and is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion."