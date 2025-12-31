Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has claimed that Donald Trump and his family could soon face indictment over Bitcoin deals, sparking a fresh wave of controversy in Washington.

The explosive remarks came during a broadcast this week as Jones insisted that sources inside the DOJ and FBI were worried about possible dismissals.

He said the situation is urgent and that Trump must act quickly to avoid legal repercussions. The White House has yet to comment on the claims.

Jones didn't stop at warnings. He called for dramatic public action, claiming thousands should gather outside the White House to force changes at the top of federal law enforcement. He argued that only a large-scale protest would get the president's attention.

Jones Claims That Bondi Fears Being Fired

Jones claimed Attorney General Pam Bondi was panicking over her position. He insisted that sources across the White House, DOJ, and FBI had confirmed her fears.

'Because of our Christian ethos that is great it's been twisted to lay down and be a slave,' Jones said. 'Be as bold as a lion. So Bondi's all panicking and I can tell you this is just a fact. I have it from you name it in the Just Department White House every level FBI you name it.'

He also criticised her public profile. 'Bondi just does her hair goes to the spa it's in D.C. three days a week does Fox News hits and lays out at the beach,' he added. 'You need to go away.'

Jones painted a picture of a leader more focused on appearances than action. He implied that Bondi's fear of dismissal was affecting her willingness to act decisively.

Jones Believes Patel Needs 'Go Away'

Jones turned his attention to FBI Director Kash Patel, claiming he was equally unfit for his role. He said Patel's behaviour was distracting and inappropriate given the stakes.

'Patel is a little Hollywood wannabe star twinkle toes around with his girlfriend flying around on the giant FBI jet,' Jones said. 'He's not thinking about the destiny in this country.'

According to Jones, the FBI director's actions were undermining the seriousness of the situation. He suggested internal fear of future dismissals was shaping key decisions at the agency.

Jones Warned the Trump Family Would Be Indicted

The most sensational claims targeted the Trump family directly. Jones warned that Donald Trump and his relatives could be indicted if urgent action wasn't taken. He said investigators were now focusing on Bitcoin deals.

'I've looked at all the Bitcoin deals they've done,' Jones said. 'It's not unethical. They don't care. The way this has all been done they're going to indict. Don your whole family you I mean you know they because before with Russiagate and Ukraine gate and all that stuff they had nothing. There was nothing there.'

He added that the authorities now had the means to pursue charges. 'The way they can misrepresent Bitcoin and these deals you've made and stuff you've done they got stuff now to burn your ass,' he warned.

No indictments have been announced, and neither the DOJ nor the FBI has responded publicly to the allegations.

Jones Favour Protest to Get Trump's Attention

Jones insisted that only a large-scale protest could prompt Trump to act. He said thousands should gather outside the White House to demand action.

'I just need to go ahead and go to D.C. I need to announce a date the next few weeks get a few thousand people up there at the White House pick a date,' he said. 'Trump's going to be there. And just bullhorn the White House.'

He argued private warnings were ineffective. 'And you tell Trump something privately it doesn't really connect half the time because he's so much going on,' Jones said. 'We get 5,000 people around the White House bullhorning demanding indictments of the deep state. That'll get Trump's attention.'

Jones concluded by calling for a shake-up of the judicial system. 'You've got to disband the criminal judiciary and put your people in,' he said, stressing the urgency of his plan.