Megyn Kelly once built her reputation on challenging powerful men, including Donald Trump himself. Today, critics say that image has collapsed. After Kelly dismissed allegations of Trump's unwanted touching as something that 'is what it is', backlash erupted online, with commentators accusing her of abandoning the very values that once defined her career.

From Trump Critic To Trump Defender

Kelly's transformation has become the focus of intense scrutiny. During the 2016 election, she famously confronted Trump on stage after he attacked her with crude remarks. At the time, she was widely praised for standing her ground.

She also spoke openly about sexual harassment at Fox News, accusing former chairman Roger Ailes of inappropriate behaviour and later detailing those allegations in her book. For many viewers, Kelly became a symbol of speaking truth to power.

That history is why her recent comments struck such a nerve. On her show, Kelly suggested that Trump's behaviour towards women was complicated, adding that it belonged in the past. Critics argue that such language minimises experiences of sexual harassment and directly contradicts her earlier stance.

Keith Edwards Calls Out The Contradiction

Political commentator Keith Edwards has been among the loudest voices challenging Kelly's remarks. In a viral segment, he accused her of rewriting her own history to suit a new audience.

Edwards said, 'It is unbelievable to hear someone who once spoke about harassment with such clarity now wave it away when it involves Trump.' He argued that Kelly's shift is not about new evidence, but about grievance.

According to Edwards, Kelly's firing from NBC in 2018 after controversial comments about race marked a turning point. He believes she now frames herself as a victim of cancellation and has aligned with figures who thrive on resentment rather than accountability.

Edwards suggested her current commentary is driven less by principle and more by anger at losing mainstream platforms, a charge Kelly has strongly rejected.

The Shadow of Cancellation and Resentment

Kelly's fall from NBC followed remarks about blackface during a discussion on Halloween costumes. She later issued an on-air apology, acknowledging she was wrong and expressing a desire to learn. Despite this, the show was cancelled, and Kelly reportedly left with a substantial payout.

Critics say that episode hardened her outlook. Since then, Kelly has increasingly positioned herself against what she calls political correctness, often attacking media institutions she once represented.

Edwards argues this explains her defence of Trump. He claims that by dismissing allegations of unwanted touching, Kelly signals loyalty to an audience that views such claims as exaggerated or politically motivated.

He added, 'When consequences hit, some people reflect. Others decide to burn everything down.'

The reaction to Kelly's comments has gone beyond partisan outrage. Survivors and advocates say her words send a damaging message, especially given her own past allegations.

For critics, the issue is not whether Trump's actions were criminal, but whether they should be minimised at all. They argue Kelly's language clashes with her earlier insistence that harassment must be taken seriously.

Supporters counter that Kelly is entitled to her opinion and that she is challenging what she sees as selective outrage. They say her critics refuse to acknowledge nuance or allow dissent.