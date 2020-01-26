This season's All-Star game starter, Kawhi Leonard, was apparently caught in a video making it rain dollars in what seemed to be a strip club. The video has since gone viral. The Los Angeles Clippers forward is seen throwing money while getting a personal dance from an alleged stripper.

The social media post by @ProjectProdigy already received 183,300+ views. Fans are joining in on the fun in the comments section by giving Leonard a thumbs up for enjoying his time and saying he deserves it. There are even comments about the NBA's load management controversy, where the reigning Finals MVP Leonard is in the centre stage.

It's a joke, but the reference could also be about his 103 million dollar contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. His contract comes with a 4th-year player option that could raise his contract to as high as 196 million.

There are also comments about how he is making it rain in another kind of court. Leonard is averaging 27.3 points this year. A prolific scorer in recent years, his 26.6 point average was good enough to lead the Toronto Raptors to their unexpected first NBA Championship last year.

According to ClutchPoints, the video was shot somewhere in (Miami) South Beach after their 122-117 away win against the Miami Heat last Friday night. Leonard notched the first triple-double of his career in that game, scoring 33 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

It is his first season with the Los Angeles Clippers together with fellow All-Star Paul George. Both players were signed by the Clippers during the offseason, and together they led the Clippers to its current third-place position in the Western Conference. The All-Star pair averages 50 points a game for the Clippers.

The usually quiet and private Leonard is allegedly shown in the video with his signature timid nature, even in a strip club. He is known for avoiding interviews, social media, and avoiding questions about his private life. The 28-year old is not married but is known to have a common-law partner and has two kids with her. It looks like there will be trouble when he comes back after their 6-game road trip.