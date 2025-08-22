Serena Williams has publicly addressed her weight loss journey after fans speculated, she was using Ozempic, the drug turned celebrity slimming aid. The 43-year-old tennis legend said she shed more than 31 pounds under doctor supervision, through a GLP-1 injectable medication.

In a People magazine report on Wednesday, August 20, Williams said she followed a structured medical plan to regain her fitness after retirement. The former world No. 1 said her motivation was not image-driven but rooted in health and family, particularly the desire to keep up with her young daughters.

Why the Rumours Began

Speculation around Williams began as she appeared noticeably slimmer in recent public appearances, sparking online debates that she had joined Hollywood's rush towards weight-loss injections. The rise of Ozempic and Wegovy among stars has made any dramatic body change the subject of scrutiny.

Williams, however, clarified that while she did use a GLP-1 weight-loss medication, it was part of a personalised, doctor-supervised plan, not a casual or fad-driven choice. She emphasised that her process was gradual, supervised and safe.

What She Actually Used

According to the report, Williams' treatment plan was tailored to her body rather than following celebrity trends. The People article notes that she followed a prescribed course of weight-management medication approved by her doctors, alongside diet and training routines. This combination resulted in a loss of more than 31 pounds.

Her team highlighted that her weight-loss journey was not about chasing beauty standards but about rebuilding strength and energy. As a mother of two and businesswoman, she said she wanted to be at her healthiest for the next chapter of her life.

Family as Her Driving Force

Williams has often spoken about the transition after stepping away from professional tennis in 2022. Retirement, she admitted, came with physical and emotional changes, including struggles with weight gain. What drove her to act decisively was family. She said her daughters, Olympia and Adira, gave her the push to focus on her health.

'I needed the energy to keep up with them', she explained, adding that motherhood reframed her priorities. The structured medical support allowed her to do so without risking her long-term health.

The Wider Ozempic Question

She did not flatly deny drug use. Instead, she openly acknowledged it as part of a safe, medically guided plan. Health experts have repeatedly warned against casual use, noting potential side effects and supply shortages for diabetes patients. Williams' choice to clarify her approach highlights the pressure celebrities face over their bodies, as well as the growing obsession with quick-fix weight loss.

By openly crediting medical supervision rather than speculation, she positioned her journey as both realistic and responsible.

Public and Expert Reaction

Fans have praised Williams' honesty. Many said they admired her for setting a healthy example by refusing to promote fad culture. Health commentators also noted the importance of her highlighting medical oversight, particularly at a time when social media frequently glamorises unregulated solutions.

Her case underscores how athletes approach post-career health differently from the public. Rather than leaning on trends, Williams used her resources to seek sustainable, clinically-backed solutions.

What It Means Going Forward

Williams' story is as much about discipline as it is about transformation. Once a dominant athlete on the court, she has applied the same mindset to her personal wellbeing. By addressing the rumours, she has steered the conversation from speculation to substance, offering fans a glimpse of how she is redefining life after sport.

Her example reflects a broader truth: weight loss, when rooted in health and guided by professionals, can be powerful and sustainable. For Williams, it is also deeply personal not about trophies or records, but about family, longevity and strength.