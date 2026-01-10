An Amazon delivery driver has quit her job after a heated confrontation with a Texas county judge who threatened to have her fired, whilst his son allegedly hurled racial slurs and spat at her during a traffic dispute in November 2025.

The incident, which occurred on LaTierca Thrower's first day on the job, was captured on video and has since sparked widespread backlash against the judge, who is seeking re-election in March. The footage shows Judge Deen berating the delivery drivers whilst his son made derogatory comments.

'He Was Just Screaming'

The episode began when Judge Deen was backing out of his driveway and nearly collided with the Amazon van driven by Thrower and her colleague, JNae King. The delivery vehicle continued to their drop-off location, but Deen followed and confronted the women. 'You stopped right when I was backing out. Are you an idiot?' Judge Pat Deen said in the video obtained by CBS Texas.

Thrower said the judge immediately became aggressive. 'He was just screaming, "I'm gonna get you all fired, I'm gonna get you all fired"', she recalled. The women said they were driving slowly through the neighbourhood searching for an address when the near-collision occurred.

Confrontation Escalates with Racial Slurs and Spitting

Thrower and King said they attempted to de-escalate the situation, but moments later, Judge Deen's son emerged from the home, and the confrontation intensified. 'I felt very scared', Thrower said. 'I'm trying to make sure [JNae King] is OK; she's trying to make sure I'm OK. It was a very unnecessary situation. It was intense.'

In the video, Deen Jr can be heard making derogatory remarks about one of the drivers' appearance, including a comment that appears to question her gender. 'You can't even tell what this b**** is... Look at those sideburns?' he said, according to the footage. Thrower said Judge Deen's son began using racial slurs during the confrontation, though these were not captured on the video.

The women said Judge Deen was in their personal space, with spit coming from his mouth as he yelled. When they asked him to back away, they claim Deen Jr. spat directly at them. 'Most of the confrontation was coming from his son... as far as the judge, I don't believe that he spit intentionally', King said. 'It was more so just being irate... the son took that as his reason to go ahead and actually intentionally spit.'

Police Review and Judge's Defence

Hudson Oaks Police reviewed the incident and found video evidence of the younger Deen spitting at the women. However, officers could not find evidence of racial slurs being used on the video footage available to them. Judge Deen maintains that no spitting occurred. 'I never saw any of that. No one spit on anyone', he said.

The judge said he believed the women deliberately parked behind him and thought there may have been damage to his vehicle, which is why he reacted the way he did. He also claims he attempted to de-escalate the situation.

When asked if he thought his behaviour was appropriate, Judge Deen said: 'I think at the time, whether a public official or not, I think that when there is a possibility that there's personal damage, property damage, I think at that point, I think anybody is going to be frustrated with the attitude that was there.' The women said they were unaware Pat Deen was a public official at the time of the incident.

Whilst Judge Deen maintains neither he nor his son did anything wrong, he admits he should have handled the situation differently. 'I take responsibility for some of the arguing back and forth', Pat Deen said.

Thrower ultimately decided to leave Amazon following the confrontation, whilst King remains employed with the company.

Harassment of Delivery Workers Under Scrutiny

The confrontation between Judge Deen and the Amazon drivers highlights broader concerns about the treatment of delivery workers, who increasingly face hostile encounters whilst on the job. According to a May 2022 report by the Strategic Organizing Center, nearly 20 per cent of Amazon delivery drivers suffered injuries in 2021, representing a 38 per cent increase from 2020. The report documented that drivers regularly experience harassment, threats, and assault from members of the public, often with little recourse due to intense production pressure.

The involvement of a sitting county judge adds another layer of concern, as public officials are typically held to higher standards of conduct. Judge Deen's threat to have the workers fired demonstrates an alleged abuse of perceived power, while his son's alleged use of racial slurs raises questions about accountability for family members of elected officials. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by frontline workers.