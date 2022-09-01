American model, actress and author Emily Ratajkowski join the growing list of celebrities who are giving public support to actress Amber Heard amidst her highly controversial defamation case against Johnny Depp.

In a six-second video, the supermodel shared on her Tiktok account a clip with the caption: "its 2022 and its getting even SCARIER to be a woman."

Following the viral Tiktok trend format, Ratajkowski can be seen lip-synching to the onscreen lyrics of the song: "I'm not scared of [lions] and [tigers] and [bears]," before listing current events that scare her.

She wrote: "Roe v. Wade getting overturned, Harvey getting an appeal, Shia's Redemption Tour, the way y'all dragged Amber and the precedent that court case set," as she faces the camera, head in hand.

Amber Heard continues to be vilified and criticised on social media as a result of her public court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. While Johnny Depp lost the UK libel lawsuit he filed against the Sun newspaper in 2020, he won a similar lawsuit against his ex-wife in a US courtroom.

In June, a jury awarded Johnny Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages while Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages.

This sets horrible precedence for victims of domestic violence everywhere as Heard was sued for a viral op-ed piece wherein she never even named her abuser. While their client was not specifically mentioned, the lawyers insisted that the article implicated him as an abuser, and the jury unanimously agreed.

Ratajkowski also pointed out how terrifying it is for women to lose autonomy over their bodies and for them to see their abusers put into good light. This was seen in the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the law that has legalized abortion in the U.S. since 1972.

These highly problematic occurrences also include convicted sex offender and former film producer Harvey Weinstein getting an appeal and actor Shia LaBeouf conducting a number of interviews that are being called his "redemption tour" amidst a sexual battery and assault lawsuit set for trial set next April.

While the majority of the comments on Ratajkowski's Tiktok video were from pro-Heard supporters, her statements were also shared on Twitter and received backlash from many who were critical of her pro-Heard stance.