Taylor Swift dropped bombshell news for Swifties everywhere when she announced her newest album, "Midnights," at the end of her acceptance speech for her historic triple win at the 2022 Video Music Awards.

The three-peat video of the year winner, in a tweet, wrote, "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."

The iconic songstress is known for her surprise album drops, with recent alternative-rock-indie-folk sister albums "Folklore" and "Evermore" coming out as a surprise even for her own team, something she is now able to do after her controversial split from Big Machine Records in late 2018.

Also known for leaving multiple Easter eggs and subtle hints, the American singer-songwriter is remembered to have told Jimmy Fallon in November, "How far is too far in advance? Can I hint at something three years in advance? Can I even plan things out that far?"

Has the release for "Midnight" indeed been planned out three years in advance? Some fans have also been speculating that "Midnight" is a sister album to "Lover," her 2019 album, but was put on hold due to the pandemic.

@idontlikejohnmayer1331, wrote, "thinking about how swifties totally forgot about that random theory that Lover had a Side B which was going to be 'blue,' and how Taylor said she plans things three years in advance sometimes, and how she ends daylight with '...the things that haunt me in the middle of the night...', and now we get Midnights .. which is literally an album about things that haunt her in the middle of the night 3 years after Lover (which was originally going to be named Daylight) came out."

While many theories are still circulating about the mysterious album, another Swiftie offered their own theory as to when fans might be able to listen to the first single of the "Midnight" album.

Twitter user @eliseryann wrote, "My own PERSONAL theory is that we are getting a lead single... soon. Lot of swifties have been clowned about lead single days so take this with a grain of salt but I'm calling a single on the anniversary of The Incident*👀."

The incident they are pertaining to happened at the VMAs show on September 13, 2009, when Kanye West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech as she won the Best Female Video award and started the entire Kanye-Taylor drama.

Will Swift be sharing her latest single on September 13? Only time can tell. All theories will be debunked or verified on October 21.