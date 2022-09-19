The highly controversial Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation case movie adaptation is now set to be released exclusively on Fox's Tubi streaming service on September 30.

"Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial" dramatises the legal proceedings over the six-week-long public court battle between Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Variety shares that the pair's "tumultuous relationship" in and out of the court will also be part of the storyline.

Tubi and MarVista reportedly fast-tracked the production "to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer," Adam Lewinson, Tubi's chief content officer, said in a statement.

Hannah Pillemer, EVP creative of affairs for MarVista, added, "'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial' is one of many timely, culturally relevant original movies to come from our expanding partnership and slate of movies being produced in collaboration with Tubi. Connecting viewers to stories with this kind of social currency and topicality makes watching them a must for any fan of pop culture or celebrity drama."

"Ghost Whisperer: The Other Side" star Mark Hapka and "American Horror Story" actress Megan Davis will take on the roles of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, respectively.

It can be recalled that Johnny Depp lost the UK libel lawsuit he filed against the Sun newspaper in 2020 but won a similar lawsuit against his ex-wife in a U.S. courtroom.

In June, a jury awarded Johnny Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, while Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages.

The Depp v. Heard case sets horrible precedence for victims of domestic violence everywhere as Heard was sued for a viral op-ed piece wherein she never even named her abuser. Depp's lawyers argued that even though their client was not specifically mentioned, the article implicated him as an abuser, and the jury unanimously agreed.