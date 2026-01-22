American brands are facing a digital backlash in Denmark after a wave of boycott apps surged to the top of the country's App Store, allowing consumers to identify — and deliberately avoid — products linked to the United States.

The sudden rise in app use reflects growing public anger following renewed political tensions between Washington and Copenhagen, with ordinary shoppers turning to their smartphones to make a statement at the checkout.

NonUSA and Made O'Meter Rocket Up the Charts

One app in particular, UdenUSA, has seen a staggering rise. On Wednesday, it became the number one app in Denmark, having jumped from number six the previous day and from a lowly No. 441 just weeks earlier, on 9th January. The dramatic climb underscores how quickly public sentiment has shifted.

Another app, Made O'Meter, which is available on both iOS and Android, has also surged in popularity. While it has a smaller overall footprint, it is now ranked as the number five app on the Danish App Store, placing it firmly among the country's most downloaded applications.

Together, the figures paint a striking picture. Combined average daily downloads for NonUSA on iOS, Made O'Meter on iOS, and Made O'Meter on Google Play have jumped by 867 per cent — nearly tenfold — over the past seven days, compared with the previous week.

The new data came from market intelligence firm Appfigures, with many users explicitly citing political protest as their motivation. The apps, which previously sat unnoticed in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, are now among the most popular shopping tools in the country.

UdenUSA, which translates roughly to 'Without USA', highlights non-American alternatives, while Made O'Meter assigns products a score based on how closely they are linked to US ownership.

Anger Over Greenland Dispute

The boycott movement appears to have been fuelled by renewed controversy surrounding Greenland, the autonomous Danish territory that has long been a strategic interest for the United States. Recent comments from US political figures, including President Donald Trump, have reignited tensions, sparking outrage across Denmark and Greenland alike.

While there has been no official government-backed boycott, public sentiment has shifted sharply. Social media users have encouraged one another to 'shop with values,' and the apps provide an easy way to turn political frustration into daily action.

Danish consumers have shared screenshots of scanned products online, celebrating when American brands are replaced with local or European alternatives.

US Brands Caught in the Crossfire

Major American companies have not publicly responded to the surge in boycott activity, but marketing experts warn that even short-term consumer backlash can have long-term reputational effects — particularly in smaller but influential markets like Scandinavia.

Denmark is known for its strong ethical consumer culture, and once a brand becomes associated with political controversy, regaining trust can be difficult.

Retailers, meanwhile, are watching closely. While there is no indication of widespread supply changes, some shop owners have acknowledged increased questions from customers about product origins.

A Sign of What's to Come?

The rapid rise of boycott apps highlights how geopolitics, technology and consumer behaviour are increasingly intertwined. With a simple scan, shoppers can now make purchasing decisions that double as political statements.

Whether the movement fades or spreads to other European countries remains to be seen. But for now, American products are firmly under scrutiny in Denmark — and the app stores have become unlikely arenas in an international dispute played out aisle by aisle.