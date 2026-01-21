As President Donald Trump ramps up pressure to acquire the Arctic territory, Greenlanders are hitting back with dark TikTok humour—satirising the US opioid crisis as a uniquely 'American export'.

Tensions between Nuuk and Washington have taken a surreal turn on social media amidst Trump doubling down on his bid to acquire Greenland—threatening 25% tariffs on European allies and even hinting at taking the island 'the hard way'—residents of the autonomous territory have launched a biting counter-offensive.

A series of viral TikTok videos tagged 'Bringing American Culture to Greenland' shows local youth mocking the US's most visible public health failure: the fentanyl crisis.

The videos feature Greenlanders imitating the 'fentanyl fold,' a harrowing physical posture associated with extreme opioid sedation that has become a grim visual shorthand for American urban decay.

Framed as political satire rather than advocacy, the videos reflect a broader cultural backlash against American influence and perceived disrespect for Greenlandic sovereignty.

While some viewers see the trend as biting political commentary, others argue it crosses a line by trivialising addiction and public health crises.

Greenlanders are trolling the US by pretending to be fentanyl addicts. pic.twitter.com/NvwAaEfzbQ — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 20, 2026

Why Greenlanders Associate Fentanyl with American Culture

The video features Greenlanders imitating what is known online as the 'fentanyl fold', a posture associated with heavy fentanyl use. In this exaggerated stance, a person appears slumped, with limbs bent unnaturally, head drooping forward or to the side, and arms or legs tucked beneath the body.

While not a medical term, the 'fold' has become a visual shorthand on social media for extreme sedation or overdose linked to the US opioid crisis.

Greenlanders link fentanyl to American culture largely because the opioid crisis has become one of the most visible public health issues in the United States. High-profile reports, viral news clips, and social media coverage of fentanyl-related overdoses have framed it as a uniquely American problem.

By imitating fentanyl users in videos, Greenlanders are not commenting on local issues, but satirising the US and its cultural export, particularly after Trump's comments about annexing the island.

Importantly, official health statistics indicate that Greenland does not have a fentanyl crisis similar to that seen in the United States. Opioid use on the island is among the lowest in the Nordic region, and local addiction services report that the most significant substance misuse problems in Greenland relate to alcohol and cannabis.

Trump's Greenland Overtures

The satirical trend came after Trump's repeated statements about Greenland's strategic importance.

Trump and several White House officials have argued that Greenland's location in the Arctic and its potential geopolitical value make it a vital asset for US national security, a position widely rejected by Greenlanders.

Local polls show a strong desire to remain outside US control, with the vast majority opposing incorporation into the United States.

The backlash has included protests in both Greenland and Denmark, with slogans such as 'Greenland is not for sale' and parody versions of Trump's 'Make America Great Again' caps reading 'Make America Go Away'.

Danish and Greenlandic activists have spoken out strongly against any notion of ceding sovereignty.

Mixed Reactions for Greelanders' Fentanyl Jokes

Online reactions to the fentanyl imitation videos have been mixed. Some social media users see the trend as a humorous way for Greenlanders to push back against US cultural influence, using comedy to respond to what they view as a threat to their identity and autonomy.

'Damn, that's hilarious! They did it perfect!', said one commenter, who included actual video, turned into a gif, of what fentanyl addicts look like in the streets of the US.

Damn that’s hilarious! They did it perfect! pic.twitter.com/Qv3a8D6lHE — JNova (@JNova_21) January 21, 2026

Others, however, argue that the humour is insensitive. They say mocking addiction, a serious, life-threatening problem affecting many in the US, crosses a line and distracts from genuine political protest. One user clapped back by pointing out that alcoholism is a far bigger issue in Greenland itself.

Greenland has one of the highest rates of alcoholism in the worldhttps://t.co/W1mdbVn39u — John Monarch (@realjohnmonarch) January 20, 2026

Some commenters pointed out that drug addiction is a disease and that satirising people suffering from it can be hurtful and divisive.

Satire, Protest and the Limits of Humour

Cultural analysts note that political satire often walks a fine line between critique and offence. In this case, the intent appears less about ridiculing individuals and more about rejecting what creators perceive as American moral authority over Greenland's future.

Still, addiction specialists caution that imagery tied to overdose and substance abuse can retraumatise families and communities affected by the opioid epidemic.

As US–Greenland relations remain sensitive, the TikTok trend underscores how global politics now play out on social platforms, where humour, outrage and identity collide in seconds.

Whether the satire fades or evolves into a broader protest movement, it reflects a clear message from Greenlanders: sovereignty, not symbolism, is the point.