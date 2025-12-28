Americans may potentially welcome the new week and the new year with blizzard-like winter weather. The chaotic conditions may disrupt post-holiday travel across the country.

The weather forecasts for the week in the US see blizzard-like conditions, making for chaotic winter weather ahead for Americans, according to USA Today. Residents in the Midwest and Northeast US are predicted to be especially affected by these weather conditions. Heavy snow and strong winds are also to be expected for residents in the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes region on Sunday and Monday, resulting almost no visibility.

'Part of the storm system is getting heavy snow, other parts of the storm along the cold front are getting higher winds and much colder temperatures as the cold front passes,' lead forecaster Bob Oravec, of the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland told the Associated Press. 'They're all related to each other – different parts of the country will be receiving different effects from the storm.'

Winter Storm Ezra could potentially create blizzard conditions in the Upper Midwest region, with winds up to 50 mph, and several inches of snow. Be prepared with our forecasts: https://t.co/AfBilhxdhH pic.twitter.com/8rfYPtJiuP — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) December 28, 2025

Blizzard-like Weather for the Midwest and Northeast

Those in Midwest states including parts of Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, North Dakota, and Wisconsin are already under a blizzard warning. A storm of snow, ice, and freezing rain may potentially grow into a 'bomb cyclone' between Sunday and Monday. The snow is expected to get heavier by Sunday evening.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), 'bomb cyclone' refers to the rapid strengthening of a storm. It occurs when a weather system made up of cold air meets warm, moist air, which would lead to the intensification of the storm.

The Midwest may see six inches of snow at the very least in some areas, while others, such as the Great Lakes region, may anticipate up to two feet of snow. Therefore, the heavy snowfall combined with the strong gusts of wind up to 60 miles per hour can potentially create unfavourable conditions for those who plan on traveling.

With the strong snow storms, residents can brace for potential power outages, 'downed tree limbs, and airborne holiday decorations' said AccuWeather meteorologist Bill Deger.

Mid-day Sunday, thousands of flights were delayed due to the chaotic winter weather.

Winter Storm Ezra is set to begin impacting the Northeast. The newly named winter storm will bring heavy snow and ice. Stay up to date: https://t.co/gRu7fFbzl7 pic.twitter.com/1lVeibvgAS — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) December 28, 2025

Southern, Central US to Brace for Thunderstorms While Western US to See Some Calm

Sunday afternoon and evening for residents in these parts of the US may experience a sudden arctic chill, leading to thunderstorms. The thunderstorms are set to move eastward from Arkansas to the Midwest, reaching the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys as well as the coastal southern states by Monday. Expect temperature drops and roads may likely ice over by that time.

In cities like Dallas, temperatures in the upper 20 degrees C are expected to drop down to single digits. While in Little Rock, high temperatures are expected to be around 21 degrees C and can drop even lower.

Fortunately, for those in the western part of the US, calmer weather is expected through the start of the week. This is compared to the rains that caused some evacuations in parts of Southern California during the Christmas holiday. It has even resulted in some casualties from the mudslides and power outages that occurred.

The snow in the central Rockies and Pacific Northwest, however, is expected to taper. However, southeast New Mexico may see some accumulation by Monday.