President Donald Trump's economic credibility has suffered a devastating blow as nearly 60 per cent of Americans now rate the economy as weak under his leadership, while multiple polls show his approval ratings have plummeted to the lowest point of his second term. The cascading voter dissatisfaction threatens to undermine Republican prospects in this year's midterm elections, with the economy emerging as Trump's greatest political vulnerability rather than his signature strength.

A Wall Street Journal poll released earlier this week found that 57 per cent of respondents described the strength of the US economy as 'not so good' or 'poor', with only 9 per cent calling economic conditions 'excellent' and 33 per cent rating them as 'good'. When asked to compare the economy to one year ago, 49 per cent said conditions have 'got worse', while just 35 per cent believed they have improved.

Tariff Policies Drive Economic Pessimism

The polling reveals a dramatic deterioration in economic sentiment, with voters now rating the economy as weak rather than strong by a crushing 15-percentage-point margin. This represents a sharp swing from July 2025, when negative views predominated by just 4 points. The survey found that roughly 55 per cent said the current state of the economy has caused major or minor 'financial strains' on their families.

Just under 45 per cent of respondents approved of Trump's handling of the economy, whilst 54 per cent disapproved. His approval on tariffs fared even worse, with 44 per cent approving and 55 per cent disapproving of his aggressive trade policies.

Multiple Polls Show Cratering Support

The economic discontent has dragged Trump's overall job approval to new lows across multiple surveys. A CNN poll conducted by SSRS from 9 to 12 January found Trump's approval rating stands at just 39 per cent, with public opinion negative on nearly every aspect of his presidency. The survey of 1,209 adults revealed that 55 per cent believe Trump's policies have worsened economic conditions, whilst only 32 per cent see improvement.

Perhaps most damaging is that 64 per cent of Americans say Trump hasn't gone far enough in trying to reduce the price of everyday goods. This includes roughly half of Republicans who believe he should be doing more, including 42 per cent among self-described members of the 'Make America Great Again' movement. Economic pessimism about the future has also intensified, with just over 4 in 10 expecting the economy to be good a year from now, down from 56 per cent before Trump was sworn in last January.

Trump Loses Signature Issue Advantage

During his first term, Trump's approval ratings on the economy regularly exceeded his overall performance numbers, providing him with a crucial political advantage. That dynamic has now reversed entirely. Analysis of this recent polling found Trump's approval ratings have stagnated in the high 30s to low 40s throughout 2025, with CNN political director David Chalian noting: 'He's underwater on every issue. This is also a difference from the first term. One of his strong suits in the first term was the economy.'

A separate AP-NORC poll found that only 40 per cent approved of Trump's job performance, while 59 per cent disapproved, resulting in a net rating of minus 19 points. A Marist Poll put his net approval at minus 18, the lowest point of his second term.

Voters Blame Trump, Not Biden

The political damage extends beyond raw approval numbers, with voters increasingly assigning responsibility for economic problems directly to the current president rather than his predecessor. Brookings Institution analysis of recent polling found that only 22 per cent blame Joe Biden for the state of the economy, compared to 47 per cent who place responsibility on Trump.

The tariff policies Trump has championed face particularly strong opposition. According to Brookings, 75 per cent of Americans, including 56 per cent of Republicans, believe tariffs are raising prices, while only 14 per cent support imposing additional tariffs.

Midterm Implications Loom Large

The economic discontent has already begun reshaping the political landscape ahead of November's midterm elections. Congressional Republicans moved in lockstep with Trump during 2025, which helps explain why Democrats are now favoured over Republicans by 40 per cent to 35 per cent to handle the economy. Among independents, Democrats lead by 11 points; among Hispanics, the lead is 15 points.

The polling collapse threatens to upend Republican control of Congress while potentially constraining Trump's policy agenda for the remainder of his term. With 53 per cent thinking the economy is getting worse, the political environment appears increasingly hostile to Republican candidates who have aligned themselves closely with Trump's economic policies.