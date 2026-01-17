President Donald Trump has announced sweeping tariffs against eight European nations in his most aggressive move yet to force Denmark into surrendering Greenland, declaring duties of 10 per cent on all goods from NATO allies beginning 1 February. The unprecedented trade war threat targets Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland, with tariffs set to escalate to 25 per cent by June unless an agreement is reached for what Trump described as the 'complete and total purchase of Greenland'.

The announcement, made via Truth Social on Saturday, came as thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Copenhagen and Greenland's capital Nuuk, waving red and white flags whilst chanting 'Greenland is not for sale'. Trump justified the tariffs by claiming these countries were 'playing this very dangerous game' and warned they had 'put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable'.

Europe Responds with Military Deployment

The tariff announcement follows Denmark's decision to bolster its military presence in Greenland alongside several European NATO members. France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, and Britain have all committed to sending military personnel to the Arctic island for what they termed reconnaissance missions and training exercises. Trump cited these deployments in his Truth Social post, claiming the countries had 'journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown', though Danish officials described the troops as a 'token force' meant to signal European willingness to assist with Arctic security.

Major General Søren Andersen, leader of Denmark's Joint Arctic Command, said on Saturday that he 'would never expect a NATO country to attack another NATO country'. Speaking aboard a Danish military vessel docked in Nuuk, Andersen insisted the European troop deployment was 'about training military units, working together with allies', not sending a message to Washington.

Mass Protests Reject American Annexation

Organisers estimated over 20,000 people attended demonstrations in Copenhagen alone, roughly equivalent to Greenland's entire capital population. Protesters carried signs reading 'Greenland is already GREAT' and 'We shape our future', whilst some wore red baseball caps mimicking Trump's iconic headwear but emblazoned with 'Make America Go Away'. In Nuuk, hundreds braved near-freezing temperatures and icy streets, with Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen leading marchers through the city centre.

Julie Rademacher, chair of Uagut, an organisation representing Greenlanders in Denmark, said she was 'very grateful for the huge support we as Greenlanders receive'. She added that organisers were 'sending a message to the world that you all must wake up'.

Congressional Delegation Breaks with White House

A bipartisan American congressional delegation visiting Copenhagen on Saturday sought to distance itself from Trump's aggressive stance. Democratic Senator Chris Coons, leading the delegation, told reporters there are 'no pressing security threats to Greenland', directly contradicting White House claims.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, insisted Greenland should be viewed as an American ally, 'not as an asset.' The lawmakers met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic officials in what Coons described as an effort to 'de-escalate the situation'.

Failed Diplomatic Talks Preceded Tariff Threat

Trump's tariff announcement follows inconclusive meetings earlier this week between Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt, and Vice President JD Vance with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Danish officials told reporters they 'didn't manage to change the American position', with Rasmussen stating: 'It's clear that the president has this wish of conquering over Greenland.'

The White House has refused to rule out military force to acquire the territory, despite warnings from Denmark that such action would effectively end NATO. Trump has justified his pursuit by claiming the island is essential for his proposed 'Golden Dome' missile defence system and warning that Russia and China might attempt to seize Greenland.

Public Opposition in Both Countries

Latest polling shows overwhelming rejection of American acquisition on both sides of the Atlantic. A January 2025 poll found 85 per cent of Greenlanders oppose joining the United States, with only 6 per cent in favour. Meanwhile, only 17 per cent of Americans support Trump's efforts to acquire Greenland, with large majorities of both Democrats and Republicans opposing the use of military force, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The tariff threat represents a dramatic escalation in tensions between the United States and its oldest European allies, threatening to fracture NATO's collective security framework. Denmark has been a founding NATO member since 1949, with Danish forces having fought alongside American troops in Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq. The dispute also raises fundamental questions about territorial sovereignty and indigenous rights, as Greenland's 57,000 residents, many of whom are Inuit, have carved out significant autonomy since 1979 while remaining under Danish sovereignty for defence and foreign policy matters.