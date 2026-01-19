Cuban hospitals are being overwhelmed by a fast-moving epidemic, called 'el virus,' which has predominantly afflicted children with severe dehydration, peeling skin, and multiple infections, in the midst of a crumbling healthcare system and economic chaos.

Cuba in unprecedented times

A mysterious and virulent outbreak of a virus started affecting up to a third of its population in some areas of Cuba since mid-2025. The disease, known as 'el virus,' has spread fast since it first appeared in the province of Matanzas, and now the entire country is forced to overstretch hospitals as seriously ill people flocked to them.

'It's no lie to say we are dying,' a Spanish nurse told news outlets.

The virus is characterised by high fevers, rashes, peeling of skin, vomiting, diarrhoea, and pains that are excruciating in nature among children.

The crisis has resulted in a substantial increase in the number of paediatric hospitalizations, and patients have been reported to come there in dehydrated conditions, with numerous symptoms that are difficult to treat.

Complexity of multiple viruses epidemiology

Health authorities recognise 'el virus' as a dengue-chikungunya epidemic that can be contributed by other viruses such as 'Oropouche.' The overlapping of these diseases that are spread by mosquitoes has posed a complicated health menace.

Chikungunya is no longer a driver in Cuba, but is rapidly spreading on the island, particularly among those who were not previously exposed, which has resulted in a steep rise in cases.

During the month of early December 2025 alone, more than 5,700 new cases of Chikungunya were registered by the health authorities, which had advanced the suspected cases to nearly 40,000 in the country.

Dengue fever is still widespread, with all 15 provinces having the disease.

Breaking point in the healthcare system

Although the Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda insists that such diseases are common tropical infections, medical workers are concerned that the problem of co-infections is growing increasingly challenging to manage.

The crisis is aggravated by the lack of medicines, diagnostic equipment, and medical workers. The number of Cuban doctors has been more than 30,000, which continues to drain the medical labour force.

Hospitals report that children came with very serious cases of dehydration and peeling skin, which denoted higher levels of disease stages and worse outcomes.

Mortality and vulnerability of children

About 52 people had died as a result of the outbreak, with the majority of the death toll being recorded among people below 18 years of age.

Children are susceptible to the compounded health crisis is emphasised by the high level of mortality among children. Young patients are coming in large numbers with dehydration, rashes, joint pains, and usually with various infections at the same time.

Medical personnel use words such as desperate to explain what is happening, and some medical workers have gone ahead to warn of a system that is on the verge of breaking down.

Viral infections and a weak health infrastructure would place children at serious risk.

Economic emergency and health situation

The outbreak is accompanied by an economic crisis that has been ongoing in Cuba, where the country is experiencing shortages of fuel, which is necessary to carry out fumigation and access to basic medicines such as pain relievers and rehydration salts.

The migration of medical workers, which is predetermined by economic difficulties and political aspects, has had a devastating impact on the power of effective response in Cuba. Such shortages make it difficult to contain the actions or treat the viruses and they just multiply.

Travel precautions and warnings

Travel authorities are warning tourists visiting Cuba to be extra cautious.

Strong mosquito repellents, protective clothing, and mosquito breeding areas are some of the recommendations to be applied. The widespread transmission of the viruses transmitted by the mosquitoes in the early weeks of 2026 poses a high threat to both the travellers and the residents.