Ansu Fati has been a revelation at FC Barcelona since his first-team debut during the 2019-20 season. When Fati inherited Lionel Messi's No. 10 shirt, following the Argentine's departure in 2021, it was a clear message that Fati was considered the club's future. It was done in all fairness as the young Spanish footballer had been making and breaking records since his senior debut at the age of 16 at Camp Nou.

From being the youngest starter at Camp Nou to Barcelona's youngest goal scorer to being the Catalans' youngest Champions League debutant, Fati's senior career started with much pace.

Unfortunately, injuries have slowed Fati's growth during the pandemic. In the 2020-21 season, Fati made a mere 10 appearances for Barcelona as he missed the majority of the games due to a Mensical Laceration, bruised hip, and other fitness reasons. The following season, Fati spent most of his time outside the field as well as he managed just 15 matches across all competitions, where he scored six goals.

While Fati has not fought with any injuries in the ongoing campaign, he has dropped down in boss Xavi Hernandez's pecking order due to mediocre performances, barely featuring in his starting line-ups. Out of the 38 matches Fati has played in, the 20-year-old forward has started only 11 of those, leaving his father frustrated.

Ansu's father wants him to leave, the player wants to stay

In an interview on Spanish radio, Fati's father Bori Fati slammed Barcelona, revealing he has urged his son to leave the club. Bori met with Barcelona's higher-ups Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff regarding his son's playing time this season under manager Xavi.

"They give him one, two and three minutes [at the end of games]. I am very disappointed, Ansu deserves much more. Why doesn't Xavi play him more? I don't have an answer. We're talking about the number 10 of Barça," Bori said on the "El Partidazo de COPE" programme on Spanish radio, reported Forbes.

"Xavi is a good guy. He spoke to me two to three times and he's very nice. He gave him specific work, and it has helped him a lot. I'm angry, it's true. As a father, I see Ansu [playing] for a short time and it p*sses me off but I think as a father, not as a coach," added Bori.

Meanwhile, Ansu's father has also made it clear that his son is "not upset with Xavi" and wants to continue with the Catalan club. Bori also said that Ansu idolises Xavi before adding it is he who is angry with the Barcelona manager as a father and "very sad", which is why he has not been going to the stadium to see Barcelona in action.

"I have told Ansu that it is better for him to have a change of scenery. [But] Ansu does not agree with me. He wants to stay and succeed at FC Barcelona," added Bori.

Ansu's father did not rule out Real Madrid move

In addition, Bori has also risked annoying Barcelona fans by not ruling out a move to arch-rivals Real Madrid for his son Ansu.

"I'm not going to criticise Real Madrid because life takes many turns and you never know what can happen. Ansu does not want to leave Barcelona but I want to see him succeed. I won't go to the stadium anymore, I'm very angry with the club.

"In a month we will meet with Jorge Mendes, for sure. It bothers me that Ansu plays so little. We're talking about a player that is a Spain international and came from La Masia. He deserves much more than that," added Bori.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have no intention of selling Ansu in the summer and have informed his father about the same. However, Ansu's game time still solely depends on Xavi.