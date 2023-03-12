It has not even been a year since Real Madrid's botched attempt to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, but speculations are rife that the Spanish giants are already planning another approach.

The Frenchman could finally make his way to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium if the recent buzz is to be believed. According to Diario AS, while Los Blancos are still smarting from last summer's unexpected rejection, they are not going to pass up a talent of Mbappe's calibre if he becomes available by 2024.

Mbappe's contract clause

In a highly publicised contract extension agreement, Mbappe was revealed to have decided to stay with the Ligue 1 giants until 2025. He even held up a shirt printed with the number 2025 during the announcement ceremony at the Parc des Princes. Both the player and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi were all smiles as they posed for cameras during the event.

However, it has since been revealed that Mbappe's contract is set in stone only until 2024, but it has a clause wherein the player can decide to extend for another season until 2025. The clincher here is that the said extension needs to be activated by June this year. In other words, He needs to decide by the end of the current campaign if he will stay with PSG beyond 2024 or if he will seek pastures new.

Why Mbappe may opt out of his contract extension

While Mbappe claims that he made the best decision by staying in Paris, He admitted that he was completely heartbroken and was even driven to tears after his move to Real Madrid failed to materialise last summer. He even claimed that he took some time to recover from the devastation and did that when was forced to stay home to recover from an injury in the early part of the season.

Needless to say, despite the betrayal felt by everyone connected to Real Madrid, Mbappe made it clear that he is still a Madridista and it is still his dream to wear the famous white shirt.

This season, he has been doing well with PSG, but their early Champions League exit in the last-16 is yet another disappointment for him and the entire club. The dream of winning their first trophy in the prestigious European tournament seems to be as elusive as ever. As such, he may choose to give himself another season (2023-24) to try again before pursuing his personal goal of joining the Spanish giants.

Why is Real Madrid still keen on signing Mbappe?

The Real Madrid faithful turned their backs on Mbappe after he decided to re-sign with PSG, but it was not easy to forget his heroics during last season's Champions League clash in the round-of-16 wherein he almost single-handedly got PSG past Los Blancos by putting his team ahead on both legs. Ulitimately, the unbelievable hat-trick by Karim Benzema in the second leg put Real Madrid through, but no one can ignore Mbappe's searing performance.

Speaking of Benzema, the Frenchman is still at the top of his game but there is no denying the fact that he is no longer a spring chicken. Real Madrid need to think about succession planning and Mbappe is a worthy replacement.

His performance for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the absence of Benzema was another sign that he could be the obvious successor to the current number 9.

Apart from all the sporting factors, it may be remembered that PSG rejected Real Madrid's offers last summer, meaning that the reigning European Champions saved somewhere in the vicinity of 200 million euros. If Mbappe can be secured on a free transfer or a much lower fee in 2024, Florentino Perez is not one to let that kind of an opportunity pass.